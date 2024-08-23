Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown advised women to get married after the age of 35 years and men, after 40

In an exclusive interview with media personality Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Mrs McBrown Mensah buttressed her point and even added that having kids before marriage was okay

Her statement started a debate in the comment section of the post as people shared their perspectives on her marriage advice

Seasoned actress and business mogul Nana Ama McBrown advised young ladies to consider marriage after 35 years and men after 40 years.

McBrown's marriage advice

In an exclusive interview on Starr Chat with media personality Bolar Ray, Nana Ama McBrown said that if she were young again, she would have thought about marriage when she was 35.

"I always tell people that if I were to become a child again, I would start thinking about marriage after 35 years. And if I was a man, I would think about marriage after 40 years or probably 45."

The Onua Showtime host said that having children before marriage was nothing wrong, despite society frowning on it. She said that it was only a mistake, and such incidents do happen.

"I will have kids prior to marriage. I know I would have an issue with what I am saying but look, in the principle of life, there are mistakes that we make when we welcome a child with someone. If the man does not marry you, there is nothing wrong with that. The Bible has its rules and there are also rules of life as well as problems of life."

McBrown and Bola Ray debate

After making these statements on the show, the show's host, Bola Ray, did not side with McBrown, as he spoke about the teachings in the Bible going against her words.

Bola Ray stated that as parents, you must raise a child according to the teachings of the Bible in order not to go wayward, wait for your time when you are of age and then get married before having kids.

But Nana Ama McBrown, who recently marked her 47th birthday, said Bola Ray's words were right. However, as kids, you did things behind your parents' backs.

"Your mother will take care of you and everything but a Joe Boy would bring Cerelac to school and you would fall in love with him and follow him."

Explaining further, Mrs McBrown Mensah, who recently freed 47 inmates on her 47th birthday, said that everyone does not grow up in a proper home and that for her, she grew up with her mother and ended up being abused by men.

McBrown's advice on marriage.

Reactions to McBrowns marriage advice

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding McBrown's marriage advice:

ina_sarbah said:

"With her explanation, it makes lots of sense to me"

kwesi_takyi said:

"I think a man should think about marriage when he’s financially stable"

lon_zo said:

"She can’t let her personal experiences be the yardstick for a whole generation, who wants to be paying school fees after retirement. 😂"

akosuapomaah52 said:

"Hmm I agree with her, personally I haven't lived with my parents since l was born and it made growing up very difficult 😕😢 and till date it's still difficult. I've never experienced being loved at home in my life"

mr_opoku77 said:

"The Bible is everything. Because of the grace should we continue to sin?? They asked."

prince_kwadwo_owusu said:

"Errrmmm I guess that’s according to what you’ve been through… someone is really enjoying marriage elsewhere tho they married early. Hmmm life no balance oo"

autobiographyproject_ said:

"Don't have children outside marriage 🔥It is a SATANIC advice🔥🔥🔥"

squireseth1760 said:

"Dis are some of de reasons why we have alot of born 1 AND 2s all over de place 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

naaishamuktar said:

"But you got married after 35 and how did it end??? Readiness and preparedness matter not age"

