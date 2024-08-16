Nana Ama McBrown announced the release of the first episode of her highly anticipated new series, which was produced by her movie production company

The movie series, titled Great and Mighty, stars high-profiled actors like Dr Likee and Salma Mumin and is available on YouTube

In a separate social media post, the actress thanked her fans for their birthday wishes on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Nana Ama McBrown excited her fans with the release of her highly anticipated series, Great and Mighty, a day after celebrating her 47th birthday.

Nana Ama McBrown releases the first episode of her Great and Mighty series featuring Dr Likee and Salma Mumin. Photo source: @official_ras_nene @iamamamcbrown @salmamumin

Nana Ama McBrown releases series' debut episode

Nana Ama McBrown took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans by posting the flyer for the series, which was produced by Empress Production, her production company.

In the social media post, the celebrated actress disclosed that she would appear in the series' debut episode along with notable Ghanaian actors like Dr Likee, Salma Mumin, Jeffrey Nortey, and social media personality Aba Dope.

Nana Ama McBrown also announced that the series' first episode had been made available on YouTube for movie lovers.

In recent months, the actress built anticipation among her fans by releasing behind-the-scenes footage from the production set and the trailer for the new series.

In a separate post, she also expressed her gratitude to her friends, family, fans and colleagues for sending their heartfelt birthday messages and making her 47th birthday memorable.

Check out Nana Ama McBrown's social media posts below:

Fans hail Nana Ama McBrown

The news of Nana Ama McBrown's new series release garnered reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

go.ogo_ commented:

"We thank God for a successful production 😍."

sunshine_twumwaa said:

"I’ve watched and it’s so much fun and a lot of lessons to learn ❤️🔥🔥."

noellefrancesca commented:

"Let’s run it up !! Let’s goooo !!!!🙌🙌🙌."

akosua_coded_hair remarked:

"I’m rushing there…and I know Mum never fails😘."

iam_missp commented:

"I’m watching it now this is amazing 🤩 Kumawood is coming back @iamamamcbrown."

shin_olar commented:

"I can't wait to see episode 2."

Nana Ama McBrown bails 47 prisoners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown secured the release of 47 prisoners as part of her 47th birthday celebration on August 15, 2024.

The released prisoners expressed their appreciation to the celebrated actress and joined many Ghanaians in wishing her a happy birthday.

