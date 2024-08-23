25th TGMA Best New Artiste, King Paluta, said Rev. Father Peter Kusi Twumasi did nothing wrong in singing Aseda in church

He said that Aseda is not a profane song and that it saddened him when Ghanaians bashed the Catholic priest for singing the song

Many people have applauded King Paluta for his wise words in addressing the matter, which caused a stir on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Musician King Paluta has spoken out about the viral video of Catholic priest Rev. Father Peter Kusi Twumasi singing his hit song, Aseda, during a church service.

King Paluta lauds Rev. Father Peter Kusi Twumasi for singing his hit song Aseda during a church service. Image Credit: @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

King Paluta speaks on Catholic priest saga

In an exclusive interview on UTV Ghana, King Paluta said he sided with the Catholic priest and said he would stand by Rev. Father Twumasi. This comes after the priest released a statement apologising for his actions.

"To that song, I go tell am say we dey together. I dey plus am. We dey together," King Paluta said in pidgin.

The Makoma hitmaker stated that when he sees people bashing pastors and men of God for jamming to his Aseda song, he is filled with sorrow because the song is not filled with profanity.

"Aseda is not a song that would spoil children in the community or in the church."

Buttressing his point, King Paluta said that children growing up singing the line in the song about forgiveness and having such a mentality is not a bad idea. He said that the child would grow up to be a responsible adult.

"When I see such things, I become slow. But at the end of the day, we are human. Human beings will continue to be human."

Below is the video of King Paluta reacting to the Catholic priest singing Aseda:

Reactions to King Paluta's words

Many people in the comment section of UTV's Instagram post talked about King Paluta addressing the matter fairly.

They applauded him for his wise words as they talked about the Aseda song not having profane words.

yiadom_lalas said:

"That man wanted to use ASEDA to trend, because even the title of the song speaks for itself, and there is nothing wrong from the beginning to the end, it even brings peace ☮️"

gastybwoy_ said:

"This guy dey reck terminator oo Herr black version paa nie"

qhobby_ike said:

"He spoke very well n with wisdom 🙌🙌🙌"

henry.clergy said:

"King 👑 paluta singing 🎵 I love bro enwom biaa nka dem"

mercy_araba said:

"🙌🙌🙌🙌well talk"

Pastor jams to King Paluta's Aseda

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian pastor went viral after a video of him jiving to Aseda surfaced online and caused a stir.

The pastor in the video was seen passionately dancing to King Paluta's recent hit while a woman sang the song in the background.

Ghanaians who thronged the comments expressed varied opinions, with some lauding the pastor and others expressing concern.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh