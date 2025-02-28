Ghanaian musician Quamina MP has released Love In the Club, his debut album building on his successes since bursting onto the scene in 2016

The 15-track album has been over three years in the making and has some of his dream collaborations including a track with Stonebwoy

Reviews from fans for Love in The Club have flooded social media since the album dropped

On February 27, Quamina MP released his debut album Love in the Club. The 15-track LP dishes out a potpourri of the different sounds fans have come to the artiste for.

Quamina MP jumped onto the music scene in 2016 cutting his teeth with the Tema-based music collective Ground Up Chale which engineered the rise of many top stars including Kwesi Arthur.

By 2019, Quamina MP had released Wiase Y3 D3 and a remix version with Kwesi Arthur and Yung C pushing him to become the New Artist of the Year at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Grand Arena in Accra.

Quamina MP went on to score several other chart-topping singles including Amanfour Girls which was the Most Popular Song of the Year in 2020.

Backstory to Quamina MP's album

The infectious superstar started fantasising about his album over three years ago. In 2022, he shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, hyping fans about his debut album coming together.

He called it a blend of love, party songs and feel-good vibes. In his post announcing the album's release, Quamina MP stuck to the theme saying,

"I’m gassed to release my debut album. Aha! Thank you all for love and support through the highs and the lows. This album is a blend of love songs and party anthems. A perfect mix of what you truly know me for and the magical love potion you rarely see me carry."

The 15-track LP features several artists including Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy. Quamina MP has an old photo of him and Stonebwoy which recently surfaced on social media, exciting scores of fans.

This year Stonebwoy is expected to appear as a guest on five albums. Kwaw Kese, D Black, Camido and Cina Soul have already confirmed his inclusion in their track lists.

Fans react to Quamina MP's debut album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Quamina MP's debut album featuring Stonebwoy.

@yo__Obama said:

"Quamina MP really took his time for this album. From track 1 to the last one banger after banger. 8/10 album."

@KuiviLinus said:

"See abwoy ooooh, what!!!!!!!!!!!!! Top! Top!! Verse."

@BenjaminSedzro wrote:

"Stonebwoy ankasa the music Ibi gift oo Herh 🔥🔥🔥."

@xkypee remarked:

"Stonebwoy never flops on a feature .. straight banger 🔊🔊🔊."

Jay Bahd releases his album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asakaa Boys rapper Jay Bahd had launched his new album, the Return of Okomfo Anokye at a star-studded event attended by celebrities including Ovawise.

The Condemn hitmaker's parents and other family members were also spotted at the event.

In a video from the event, Jay Bahd introduced his father, mother, and other family members, highlighting the support they have given him throughout his career.

