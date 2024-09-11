Ghanaian rapper Medikal announced that he would be voting for the first time ever in the 2024 elections

He took to his X account to make the post; however, he noted that one dilemma he had was which presidential candidate to vote for

Many people thronged to the comment section to advise him on which presidential candidate to vote for

In light of 2024 being an election year for Ghana, celebrated rapper Medikal has opened up about never casting his vote since he reached the legal age to vote, 18.

Medikal speaks on voting

Taking to his X account, Medikal noted that he had never walked to the election poll in his constituency to cast his vote.

He stated that in 2024, he would like to cast his first-ever vote. However, the only challenge he was facing was which presidential candidate to vote for.

Below is the dilemma the Habibi hitmaker posted on social media:

"I’ve Never voted my entire life but this year,I will let my vote be my power. Who to vote for is the question the day….."

Medikal's tweet about voting.

Reactions to Medikal's X post

Concerned Ghanaians advised Medikal on X on which political party to vote for based on their preferences and ideologies.

Others also hinted that since he was from Sowutuom, an NDC-dominated community, he should vote for former President John Dramani Mahama.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@the_marcoli_boy said:

"Vote give everybody and spoil am"

@1BongoIdeas said:

"Sowutuom boy will surely vote Mahama. Come out fully cos nobody is gonna beat you up!"

@ProsperByk said:

"Baba just keep making money and keep us motivated...forget Politicians"

@Chocomilobabes said:

"Vote for John Mahama 💕 he has good vision for the country"

@cerelac01 said:

"Vote give cheddar"

KK Fosu chooses Cheddar's New Force

YEN.com.gh reported that highlife singer KK Fosu announced his support for Nana Kwame Bediako's New Force Movement.

In an interview with media personality Abeiku Santana, the musician established that he supported neither the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The celebrated musician described the top two political factions, the NPP and the NDC, as parties "fighting for their pockets," which means parties fighting for financial gain.

