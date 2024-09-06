Medikal has name-dropped Eazzy in a new song titled Habibi amid rumours circulating on social media that they were dating

In the song, the musician compares the beauty of his hypothetical woman to the veteran singer as well as TV host Berla Mundi

The name drop sparked reactions from social media users who intensified the speculation that the singers were in a relationship

Popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal has fuelled dating rumours after name-dropping Ghanaian singer Eazzy in his latest song, Habibi.

Medikal intensifies dating speculations as he name-drops singer Eazzy in a new song. Photo source: eazyfirstlady, medikalbyk

Source: Instagram

The mention comes amid ongoing speculation that the two musicians were romantically involved. In the song, Medikal compared his ideal woman’s beauty to that of Eazzy and TV host Berla Mundi.

This reference has sparked reactions on social media, with netizens linking Medikal to Eazzy following his separation from actress Fella Makafui.

The rumours intensified recently when a video of Medikal and Eazzy looking close was shared on social media, adding to the speculation.

Although neither Medikal nor Eazzy has publicly addressed the dating rumours, social media chatter suggested many fans believe the relationship is real, and the song has only deepened these suspicions.

The singer, who has kept a low profile in recent years, re-emerged in the spotlight with her association with Medikal, and fans have been quick to speculate about the nature of their relationship.

Medikal sparks reactions with Eazzy name-drop

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Wastus 1 said:

"I’m beginning to like dis dude. Man dey master his art with a touch of uniqueness. Dats dope rap full of bars"

NNesty_〽️oore said:

"Aahh for real MDK wey dey rap like this..😂 Excellent oo, heerr heat baba💀"

Ferdina84574755 wrote:

"My girl fine like Nicky, Riri, EAZY and Berla Mundi"

Medikal's daughter warms hearts

Medikal is not the only Frimpong that knows how to grab the attention of social media users.

YEN.com.gh reported that his daughter impressed after a video of her makeup went viral.

In the footage, she showed her vibrant personality as she interacted with her star mother.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh