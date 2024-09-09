The New Force Movement's Nana Kwame Bediako has submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission

The presidential candidate said he was glad to be one of the few young Ghanaians running in the presidential race

He also disclosed he would soon confirm his choice of running mate to Ghanaians ahead of the polling in December

The leader of The New Force movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has filed his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission.

His wife and some dignitaries accompanied the presidential candidate when he submitted his nomination forms on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Accra.

Nana Kwame Bediako says this is the first time young Ghanaians will be represented in the presidential race.

The EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, received the nomination forms in person and assured the presidential candidate and his entourage of her commitment to ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout the electoral process.

Following their meeting, Nana Kwame Bediako told the media that the moment was historic for young Ghanaians.

He said he was grateful for the support and was glad to be among the few young people participating in this year’s presidential elections.

NKB on his running mate

Nana Kwame Bediako, in response to a question about his running mate, stated that he would unveil him or her in due time.

One of the requirements when filing nomination forms is to name the running mate on the forms.

According to NKB, he has named the person on his forms but would unveil them at a later stage.

“I would when the time is right. Like you always know, we unveil. So don’t worry, keep waiting. When the mask comes off, you’ll see that one,” he said.

Other presidential candidates file nominations

Prior to Nana Kwame Bediako’s submission of nomination forms, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, filed his nomination at the Electoral Commission headquarters.

Later, the Labour Party of Ghana’s (LPG) flagbearer, Kofi Akpaloo, Yellow Ghana’s Samuel Appea-Danquah and the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, are expected to file their nominations too.

Samia discloses why she refused NKB

YEN.com.gh reported that Samia Nkrumah, the independent candidate for Jomoro, explained turning down Nana Kwame Bediako's running mate proposal.

She said her reason for declining the offer was the considerable amount of time and energy she had invested over the years to win back the seat she lost in 2013.

While Samia Nkrumah believed Nana Kwame Bediako's offer to be his running mate was credible, she felt her motivation to stay with Jomoro was greater still.

