Andy Dosty remarked on American rapper Lil Wayne's 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance snub

The media personality also stated that Sarkodie was a better stage performer than the American rapper

Andy Dosty's comments on Sarkodie triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian media personality and musician Andy Dosty has made the headlines after his recent comments about Sarkodie and American rapper Lil Wayne.

Andy Dosty picks Sarkodie over Lil Wayne

In a discussion on his Daybreak Hitz show, Andy Dosty shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding Lil Wayne's snub in favour of Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 NFL Super Bowl halftime performance spot.

The radio host stated that Lil Wayne would not have produced an impressive stage performance if he had been selected for the event.

Andy Dosty noted that it would have been difficult for the rapper to replicate the performances of his colleagues, such as Usher, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, and others, who have delivered electrifying performances at the Super Bowl halftime show in the past.

He shared that he once attended a Lil Wayne concert during a trip to the USA with the CEO of State Housing Company, Kwabena Appiah, and returned home angry and dissatisfied with his performance.

The media personality said the American rapper, who he considers one of his favourites, was excellent in every music business department except stage performances.

Andy Dosty opined that rapper Sarkodie is miles ahead of Lil Wayne when it comes to stage performances at music concerts.

"Sarkodie is a much better performer than Lil Wayne when it comes to stage performance."

Reactions to Andy Dosty's comments

Andy Dosty's comments triggered mixed reactions from scores of social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments below:

@PAPINSCOT commented:

"This cannot be true and undebatable Lil Wayne is by far a very articulate and crowd movie stage performer! Honestly never seen a rapper who command a crowd like Lil Tunchi. 😂😎."

@twittaprofessor commented:

"A much better stage performer, I agree with that."

@natureboy360 commented:

"He said performer oo he didn't say Sarkodie is a better rapper than lil Wayne. Is it because Wayne is an American so by all means he should be better in anything than our artists? No."

@Naasei1001 commented:

"Maybe he dey talk Ghana Lil Win cos 🤷‍♂️."

@Itzvickers commented:

"Maybe Ghana lil Wayne, even with that is debatable."

