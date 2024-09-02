Rapper Sarkodie got many people talking when a video of him drinking champagne in a washroom surfaced on social media

The celebrated Ghanaian rapper was dressed in a famous Nigerian attire, the Agbada, sparkling accessories and sunglasses

Many people on social media talked about the practice being unhygienic and cautioned the rapper

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie caused a stir on social media when he shared a video of himself drinking champagne in a washroom.

Sarkodie drinks champagne in a washroom. Image Credit: @sarkodei

Sarkodie drinks champagne in a washroom

In the video circulating on social media, it looked like Sarkodie was at a plush event as he rocked a stylish Nigerian attire called the Agbada.

The 39-year-old rapper accessorised his look by wearing designer ombre sunglasses, a diamond Cuban necklace, rings, and a designer golden wristwatch.

The Otan hitmaker walked into the washroom holding a glass of sparkling champagne, which he sipped gently while taking a mirror selfie.

Sarkodie drinks champagne in the washroom.

Reactions to Sarkodie drinking champagne video

While others complained about how unhygienic Sarkodie's actions in the video were, others said they saw nothing wrong with it as they justified their reasons in the comments.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video sighted on famous blogger Famebugs' Instagram:

peacewandando said:

"Meanwhile same people eat food close to gutters 😂😂😂"

mz_nanaakua said:

"People be inside bath tub 🛁 sipping wine 🍷 so no big deal here"

dr.obed said:

"There is a difference between washroom, toilet and kvip .. there some washrooms more hygienic than people’s bedrooms 😂"

opoku_simpeh said:

"But people sip wine while they bath and relax in a Jacuzzi"

evelyn.shantel said:

"I don’t see the problem here … people just want a reason to complain or talk about someone else"

mickokus said:

"Sark dey like mirror too much, any mirro he go see, he go comot ein Iphone regardless of the location"

