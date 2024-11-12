Stonebwoy, in an interaction with Kwadwo on an X space, opened up about his vast wealth

The dancehall musician claimed that one of his songs was worth 30 billion

Stonebwoy added that he also had three swimming pools in three big homes he owned

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has opened up about the wealth he has amassed from his stint in the Ghana music industry.

Over the years, the BHIM Nation leader has achieved significant success as a bonafide music superstar in Ghana and on the international stage.

Stonebwoy recently released his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6, following the strides of his 5th Dimension album, which was released in 2023.

The Burninton Music Group CEO has bagged many high-profile awards, including two BET Best International Act awards in 2015 and 2017.

Stonebwoy has also landed numerous endorsement deals with prominent brands like TECNO Ghana and Ghandour Cosmetics.

Despite his vast wealth, the dancehall musician has lived a modest lifestyle in public and rarely flaunts his properties, unlike some of his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry.

Stonebwoy brags about his wealth

Musician Stonebwoy held an X space session to speak about his new album and interact with his numerous fans.

In an interaction with prominent content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, the dancehall musician was asked if he had seen $10 million. He shared that he had never physically seen and held the whopping amount in his hand.

The Jejereje hitmaker noted that a single song from him was worth 30 billion based on the quantification of his net worth.

He said:

"I can quantify that a single song from me is worth 30 billion. It is a creative material. It is left for someone to give me money and tell me they value my stuff at that price."

Stonebwoy also added that he owned three swimming pools in three different houses in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's remarks stir reactions

Stonebwoy's remarks about his wealth triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@IBRAHIM commented:

"Stonebwoy paaa, do you know what even 1 billion$ is?"

AMG_KOJOGYAN said:

"Most musicians have properties oo, but they don’t talk like Wale."

Suley Alhassan remarked:

"Stonebwoy be the only man who talks the truth."

BEAST MODE commented:

"Stonebowy is too wise."

OTP-1GAD said:

"We don’t brag like 👍 Alidu oo."

Skrewfaze responds to Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Skrewfaze replied to Stonebwoy after he rejected calls to feature him on a potential Jejereje remix.

The US-based hiplife singer said he was not anxious about collaborating with Stonebwoy and created his rendition after his fans pleaded with him.

Skrewfaze noted that the dancehall musician needed to acknowledge that he was one of the artistes who laid the foundation for him and the others in the Ghanaian music industry.

