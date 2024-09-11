The founder and leader of the Movement for Change party has officially unveiled who will be his running mate for the upcoming elections

The politician promised to choose a running mate who was young and able to for his presidential ticket

His announcement, which he describes as a fulfilled commitment to the youth, has gained significant traction on social media

Ghanaian politician and presidential aspirant Alan Kyeremanten has finally announced his running mate for the December 7 elections.

At a press briefing on September 11, the former minister of Trade and Industry established lawyer and broadcaster Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso will be his running mate as he leads his new political party, Movement for Change.

Alan Kyeremanten picks Kwame Owusu Danso as his running mate Photo source: X/AlanKyeremanten

Source: Twitter

Alan Kyeremanten described his running mate as a fulfilled commitment to the youth. He said,

"To the youth of this country, I have lived up to my commitment. I said I was going to deliver to you a young person to be my vice presidential candidate. I've done so by nominating a very fine gentleman, a lawyer by profession, a political activist, a broadcast journalist and someone who has been fighting for you, the young people."

Kwame Owusu Danso is a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate who was called to the bar last year.

Before his stint as a lawyer and broadcaster, Kwame Owusu Danso was in the Afropop music group Echo.

The group scored a nomination at the Ghana Music Awards in 2009 with their hit single Gologolo featuring Ghanaian rapper Tinny, which was produced by Richie Mensah.

Ghanaians react to Alan Kyeremanten's choice

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Alan Kyerematen's decision to partner with Kwame Owusu Danso.

_barbarabonney said:

"He must have seen something in him. But he should have chosen someone with political influence, who is generally loved by people - Especially for what they stand for or represent."

@BlackStared_ wrote:

"Ghana will start developing when we begin to employ engineers to build the country instead of lawyers to argue with our lives. The lawyers are the problem, trust me, trust why JJ didn't like them. Is Nana Addo a lawyer?"

@oophy_says remarked:

🎶 shake your gologolo. whine your gologolo 🎶

@Papayaw__ noted:

It’s either Alan has not done a self introspection or he’s just surrounded by a bunch of “yes men”

@esikyire added:

"No be small gologolo we go dance from 7th January 2025 😂"

Sam Jonah addresses NDC rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Sam Jonah previously dismissed claims he was being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections when speculation was rife.

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of former president Jerry John Rawlings in the past.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh