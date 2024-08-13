Sarkodie, one of Ghana's most followed artiste, has shared some nuggets for rappers seeking longevity

Speaking to Audiomack, the rapper doubled down on the relevance of his Sarknation fanbase

Sarkodie urged rappers to prioritise building a community over the constant hunt for hit songs only

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about Sarkodie's remarks

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has opened up about how instrumental his Sarknation fanbase is to his high-striding career.

The Ghanaian artiste heralded as Africa's most decorated rapper boasts of fans across the entire country and beyond.

In a recent conversation with Audiomack, Sarkodie reiterated the relevance of having a fanbase like Sarknation for a rapper like him.

Sarkodie explains how Sarknation helped him stay relevant Photo source: Facebook/Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

Sarkodie advises rappers

In May this year, Sarkodie released his critically acclaimed Championship mixtape, a body of work inspired and released with his fanbase Sarknation as the priority audience.

The BET award winner's fans also look forward to his annual Rapperholic concert, which happens every year since

These are some of the many ways by which Sarkodie intentionally feeds his fan community and fuels its growth.

Speaking to Audiomack, Sarkodie admitted that by virtue of their trade, rappers have an advantage in community building. He shared his experience and advised rappers in the interview.

"Rappers are part of the few artistes who can actually create a community because rap makes you say stuff to people. I will always urge that they build a following for their music so that they would rely not too much on having a global hit record to feel like they have done something."

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh agreed with Srakodie's remarks, saying,

"We are in an era where the constant supply of music has made artistes more disposable. Fans tend to focus more on the next hit record they can jam to than how the artiste is feeling or what he or she is up to. That is where a community comes in. Sarknation always tags along whether Sarkodie decides to drop an Afrobeats record, rap or even stay silent for a while. That is one of the best things you can have as an artiste."

Sarkodie's advice resonates with fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's advice to rappers.

@APhydellis35866 said:

"Too much wisdom 🙏 🙌 LANDLORD For a reason 🦅👑"

@JamesTiger98 wrote:

"Landlords has the keys"

@asakhalifa_ remarked:

"I always say we don’t deserve sark. Sense paa nie!🔥"

@Perrysarkcess3 added:

"Man spitting some facts here. New arts looking for global hit to be recognized instead of building massive fanbase that will be rooting for their works all the time ….."

Sarkodie's advice to Efya changes her life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian vocalist Efya had opened up about what Sarkodie taught her about handling competition.

In an interview with DJ Slim, Efya shared that Sarkodie's advice helped her rethink her status in the music industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh