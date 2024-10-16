Ghanaian singer Gyakie has announced plans to release her new single Days Pass By

The song comes ahead of her highly anticipated album, which has spent over a year in the musician's pipeline

A video of her jamming to the new song has hiked up the anticipation from fans on social media

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has announced that her new song, Days Pass By, will drop on Friday, October 18.

Gyakie teases her new single ahead of her highly anticipated album. Photo source: Instagram/Gyakie

Source: Instagram

The last time Gyakie released a single was in April. This year, Ghana's favourite songbird has been tactical with her releases as she prepares to offload a new album, her debut since she jumped onto the music scene in 2019.

Despite having one single in 2024, the soothing vocalist has been a trending topic on social media as fans drool over her talent, capricious fashion sense and photogenic moments.

The 24-year-old singer teased fans with a snippet of her upcoming single, Days Pass By, on social media.

In the video, she showcased her dance moves, exciting scores of fans who have begun counting down to the song's release date.

Gyakie thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Gyakie's upcoming release.

@AppiahRaph19977 said:

@PGhomesng wrote:

"Now that's good music to expect"

@0panaa_1 commented:

"This song be some big banga like kawa"

@top_josh1 noted:

"My girlfriend says she's breaking up with me if you don't text me. Please save my relationship 🙏"

@scarylion18 remarked:

"Kawa say this song no go bang. Kawa woyɛ deɛn aa this song be banger 🔥"

@youngross456 shared:

"ladies and Gentlemen as we approach December, don't let the DAYS PASS BY enjoy those days with @Gyakie_ starting this Friday 🔥🔥"

Gyakie sprays money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie had garnered significant traction on social media with her latest gig in Berekum.

Her fans in the community flattered her with a grand welcome. An impressed Gyakie popped out the roof of her four-wheel drive with her torso sticking out and threw several Cedi notes in the air.

