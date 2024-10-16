Ghanaian rapper Medikal is set to release his new song featuring Kofi Mole and Kwesi Amewuga.

The rapper announced the upcoming single on social media with no details about its release date

His announcement has hiked up the anticipation for the upcoming collaboration

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has announced plans to release his new track, Apicki.

He shared the announcement on social media, exciting scores of fans who can't wait for the release date.

Medikal recruits Kofi Moke and new TGMA Unsung category winner Kwesi Amewuga for new track. Photo source:X/KwesiAmewuga, X/BYKMedikal, X/KofiMole

The forthcoming single Apicki spuns off Medikal's long-lasting partnership with hip-hop producer ATown TSB.

ATown TSB produced eight songs on Medikal's recent nine-track Healing EP. He is also credited with four songs on the rapper's critically acclaimed Planning and Plotting album, which influenced his historic sold-out O2 Indigo show.

Over two thousand fans gathered to witness performances from several Ghanaian musicians, including Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

Medikal's new song will feature Kofi Mole and this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards' unsung winner, Kwesi Amewuga.

The rapper has yet to share the release date for his upcoming collaboration, but fans have begun counting down to it.

Fans react to Medikal's upcoming release

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Medikal's upcoming collaboration with Akwesi Amewuga and Kofi Mole.

@Quophieparadise said:

"He’s back like he never left !😂🔥We’re about witness “Akobam” reincarnation"

@stylyrr wrote:

"Amewuga x Medikal on the same song nbs barsss we go hear oo"

topplein__ remarked:

"if eno be Aaaaaaaatown i don’t like this beat🔥🔥!!!"

bigg_ray.1 noted:

"We gonna hear word play back to back on this banger 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

