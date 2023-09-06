Gyakie shared a lovely video of her dancing and singing to Patoranking's song Control Me which she was featured on

She slayed in a tight crop top and jeans shorts, crystal clear sunglasses, and a mini bag as she took to the street to have fun

Many of her fans said they loved the song and that it was a banger, while others admired how gorgeous she looked in her outfit

Ghanaian musician Gyakie flaunted her street fashion style while jamming to Nigerian musician Patoranking's song Control Me.

Gyakie and Patoranking looking gorgeous in photos. Image Credit: @gyakie_ @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

Gyakie dances to Patoraning's song Control Me

Gyakie wore a tight crop top and a pair of jeans shorts. She styled her look with oversized crystal clear sunglasses and a mini handbag.

She sang Control Me, a song off Patoranking's newly released album World Best. She was also featured in the song.

Captioning the video, the Something hitmaker stated that she enjoyed making the video and she loved the song. She wrote:

i enjoyed making this one @patorankingfire feat. Gyakie - Control Me off his new Album WORLD BEST! go stream iiiittttt!!!

Patoranking reacts to Gyakie's video

Reacting to Gyakie's video, Patoranking cheered her on in the comment section. He said:

Gyakieeee Chan ❤️

Below is a video of Gyakie dancing on the street to Patoranking's song Control Me which features her.

Fans react to Gyakie's video

Many of Gyakie's fans talked about the song being a banger, while many others talked about their love and admiration for her.

realbriamyles said:

So beautiful

davetljxx commented:

She got the E Cup bra, a lot on her chest ❤️

embrace_kwame said:

Song bird

ace_quando commented:

Aho)f3 baako p3❤️❤️

charllycolegh stated:

bangerrrr

not_a_dbee said:

crushhh

biggestcomrade said:

I am obsessed

Old video of Stonebwoy and Gyakie recording a song resurfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Stonebwoy and Gyakie recording a song on an iPhone has resurfaced on the internet.

Many of their fans pleaded with them to drop the final rendition of the song since the loves the snippet in the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh