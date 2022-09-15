On God by Shatta Wale is nominated for Anthem of the Year at the 2022 BreakTudo Awards in Brazil

The self-proclaimed king of African dancehall is the only African act nominated in the Anthem of the Year category

The BreakTudo Awards seek to honour the biggest names in music, television and social media in Brazil and abroad

Shatta Wale has proven he is a global phenomenon as he bags yet another international nomination.

Shatta Wale earns nomination in Brazil Photo Source: @shattawalegh, @breaktudoawards

Source: Twitter

Known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. has had his single On God nominated for Anthem of the Year at the 2022 BreakTudo Awards.

The Ghanaian music star is the only African nominated in that category. Shatta Wale will compete against international music groups and soloists such as Why Don't We (USA), 5 Seconds of Summer (Australia), Sabrina Carpenter (USA), FLO (England), Tancredi (Italy), Loreen (Sweden), and Rosa Linn (Armenia). In addition, fellow African stars such as Burna Boy, Rema and Wizkid are nominated in other categories.

Shatta Wale released On God in April 2022, a single which sees him lash out at haters. Since its release, the music video has amassed over 4 million views on YouTube.

Shatta Movement React to Shatta Wale's Nomination At The BreakTudo Awards

#OnGod travel without passport

Well deserved. On God has really reach places. But to be frank ever since the ban by VGMA he has been making waves in the international level. Because there no one will insult u bcoz of award

Wale too dey Brazil now eii wale hmmmm

International SHATTA WALE! #OnGod

Long live the SM KING , much love for you

Source: YEN.com.gh