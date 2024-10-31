Shatta Wale, on the Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, criticised Black Sherif for his choice of outfits

The dancehall musician said that he does not understand his colleague's preference for some outfits

Shatta Wale's criticism of Black Sherif's dressing triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has criticised his colleague Black Sherif for his fashion choices.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale criticises Black Sherif for his fashion choices. Photo source: @shattawalenima and @blacksherif

Shatta Wale criticises Black Sherif's dressing

In a conversation with socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah on their Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale shared that he did not understand Black Sherif's preference for some outfits even though he was making good strides in terms of fashion.

Comparing the Kilos Milos hitmaker to Nigeria's Asake, the SM Boss said that the latter understood the fashion game and that his outfits are detailed and fit him perfectly, even though they can sometimes be huge.

He also questioned why Black Sherif would purchase his outfits from thrift shops in Kantamanto, Accra.

He said:

"With Black Sherif, they are trying for him, but I don't get some of his outfits. I feel like he is a hip-hop artiste. Why would he dress like that? Because when you look at Asake wearing his diamond chain and big trousers, it suits like everything is detailed. It fits but you will come here too and ask why he would go to Kantamanto to buy his outfits? Why? Your details have to be right."

Shatta Wale noted that artistes should brand themselves well to embrace their personalities. He said he would not look great if he wore bigger outfits that did not complement his body.

The My Level coroner added that an artiste like King Promise has a good sense of fashion and wears outfits that complement his brand.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale's comments stir reactions

Shatta Wale's remarks about Black Sherif's fashion choices triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@yo__starboy commented:

"Truth is one. You all know what he is saying is the truth, but because it is coming from Wale, he is wrong. Bibini mp3 nokore. End."

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"He thinks everything he does is right. This is Shatta Wale for you. Big ego."

@Overrated_Boss commented:

"When Shatta Wale is quiet, you will think he has sense."

@kwabenakumdua commented:

"Brand yourself to be yourself,” yet you want him to dress like who you want him to be. It makes no sense."

@KaMa_Sly said:

"He’s always comparing, but when you compare him to Burna, Davido and Wizkid, then he bore. Hypocrite."

@1BILLION100000 commented:

"But he said nothing wrong. As a hip-pop artiste, your dressing needs to match your brand!"

Shatta Wale on his scuffle with Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale revisited his 2019 VGMAs scuffle with his rival Stonebwoy.

The dancehall musician said that the BHIM Nation boss should have been arrested and sentenced to prison for pulling out a gun on him at the public event.

