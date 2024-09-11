Kofi Kinaata Watches Otumfuo's Speech Which References His Suzuka Hit Song, Jubilates In Video
- Rapper Kofi Kinaata watched Otumfuo's speech in the comfort of his hotel balcony abroad, and his priceless reaction got many people laughing
- This comes after the Asantehene mentioned Kofi Kinaata's name and referenced his 2015 hit song Susuka
- Many people talked about how proud they were of him, while others talked about how his priceless reaction made them laugh
Multiple Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinataa could not hold back his emotions when Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II mentioned him in his speech.
Kofi Kinaata reacts to Otumfuo's speech
Kofi Kinaata took to his social media pages to share a video of himself watching Otumfuo's speech at the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.
In the video, he was seated on the hotel balcony with his Macbook on a chair before him as he focused on Atumfuo's speech. He noted that he no longer did music, but from now on, he watched speeches.
The moment the video reached the part where Otumfuo referenced his Susuka hit song, he got up from his seat, spread his arms wide, and walked with pride.
In the funny video's caption, the Thy Grace hitmaker noted that he had not been able to sleep since the Asantehene acknowledged him.
"Can’t even sleep.. 😊Azaay.. It Is Finished!! 🙌🏾 #KofiOOKofi 🔥"
Kofi Kinaata watching Otumfuo's speech.
Reactions to Kofi Kinaata's video
Laughing emojis filled the comment section of Kofi Kinaata's video as people talked about his reaction to being acknowledged by the Asantehene.
Below are the hilarious reactions to the video:
aakosua_vee said:
"As for you errr😂😂😂. I won’t talk 😂😂"
iambecky23 said:
"Asem ben kuraaa nie😂😂😂😂"
prayetietia said:
"I think now that you’ve successfully completed school of music, it’s about time you pay special attention to your second career love, COMEDY cos Eii? You’re a natural my brother 😂😂😂"
nii_musesick said:
"Hahaha 😂 😂 ahomasoɔ 24/7 😂😂😂😂"
efua__xx said:
"Otumfo de asɛm aba😂😂😂😂😂😂"
__doublevision__ said:
"We go start read demma books sef😂😂e go over them"
ahenasco_offical said:
"The reaction is killing me with laughing 😂😂😂 throughout the night 😂😂😂 @kinaatagh"
Kofi Kinaata sponsors fan to Dubai
YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Kofi Kinaata sponsored an all-expense trip to Dubai for one of his staunch fans.
The young fan was overjoyed as he landed in Dubai and shared several pictures on social media. The heartwarming gesture touched the hearts of many social media users.
