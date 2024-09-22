Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has spoken after surviving a road accident in the Western Region

Kinaata, who was travelling with his team to Nkroful for a programme, got involved in an accident around Aboadze

In posts on social media, the musician has indicated that he was in good health and of sound mind

Ghanaian music Kofi Kinaata has broken his silence following news that he had been involved in an accident.

Reports emerged on Sunday, September 22, 2024, afternoon that the Highlife singer had suffered a serious road accident at Aboadze near Takoradi in the Western Region.

The initial report claimed that Kinaata, who was travelling with his team, had had a head-on collision with another vehicle and had been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kofi Kinaata says he is healthy after surviving an accident near Takoradi. Photo source: @kinaatagh

Source: Instagram

However, taking to X (Twitter), Kinaata confirmed the accident but clarified that it was not as serious as reported and that he was fine.

“On our way to an event in the Western Region, our car had a head on collision with a motorcycle at Aboadze, leading to an incident. Thank you all for your concern. I’m in good health and sound mind," he tweeted.

Later he went live on Facebook to explain what transpired. According to him, the Land Cruiser he travelled in was crossed by a motorbike with two people. The riders were hit by their car.

He added that the car was being driven by a chauffeur sent by the event organisers, which is coming off at Maha Beach Resort at Nkroful.

He stated that none of the car's occupants were hurt, but the riders were, so they were waiting for news of their recovery.

Kofi Kinaata speaks on Otumfuo's cosign

Kofi Kinaata has received a lot of love lately, with fans paying him respect for his strides in the Ghanaian music industry in recent days.

However, he received one of the highest forms of love and respect achievable when he was mentioned by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a report published by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Kinaata reacted to the mention and said the king's cosign has had a significant impact on his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh