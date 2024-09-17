Kofi Kinaata has impressed Ghanaians with a stellar verse on Ramzy B's new song 'Weekend'

The musician shared a video of him singing his part of the song, and fans were impressed by how good his vocals and lyrics were

He promoted the up-and-coming singer's music through his Instagram platform as he shared the video, tagged him and added a link to the song in the caption

Popular Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has captured the attention of music lovers with his impressive contribution to young musician Ramzy B's new song 'Weekend'.

The 'Efiekuma Love' hitmaker shared a video of himself performing his verse on Instagram, and fans have responded with excitement, praising his vocals and lyrics.

Kinaata's involvement has given a boost to the song, which belongs to the up-and-coming artiste. By sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kinaata also tagged Ramzy B and included a link to the song, helping to promote the singer's work.

Fans expressed their admiration for Kinaata's supportive nature and the effort he put into his part of the song.

Kof Kinaata impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

faustina.boadi.391 wrote:

")pemso) Na na kofi…piawwww 🔥"

queen_doller15 said:

"Ayaa is grateful for this"

piousnanaosei commented:

"Bombo bombo claaaaaattttttt🔥"

roundheartrenee said:

"😍😍😍the husband of all fantse girls"

mrs.james_leticia commented:

"The king 👑 in Ghana 🇬🇭 music industry"

joseph.assuah wrote:

"After listening to all the tracks on your EP nehhh . I must admit that whoever advice Kofi Kinaata to do more singing than rap has really save highlife and Ghana music as whole . God bless u Kofi for this masterpiece"

Kofi Kinaata speaks on Otumfuo's cosign

Kofi Kinaata has received a lot of love lately. However, he received one of the highest forms of love and respect achievable when he got a closing from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II The Asantehene .

In a report published by YEN.com.gh, he reacted to the gesture. The musician said the king's cosign has had a significant impact on his life.

