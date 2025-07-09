Talented DJ and musician, DJ Azonto, is demanding $100 million from sensational rapper Medikal

This comes after the rapper used his Alla catchphrase in his newly released song Shoulder which features dancehall musician Shatta Wale and hiplife star Beatztrap KOTM

Many people have taken to the comment section to share their views on DJ Azonto's press release to Medikal

Ghanaian Amapiano star DJ Azonto has expressed strong displeasure over rapper Medikal's use of the term "Alla" in his trending single Shoulder without prior authorisation.

DJ Azonto sues Medikal

The track, which features Shatta Wale and Beatztrap KOTM, has been making waves across streaming platforms. However, DJ Azonto and his management, the Rolls Royce Family, believe the use of the word infringes on the artist’s unique brand identity.

According to Azonto’s team, “Alla” is more than just a catchphrase; it's a signature part of his image and public persona, closely tied to his performances and fan interactions.

They argued that its inclusion in the Shoulder song without credit or collaboration disrespects the originality and intellectual property of their artist.

As a result, DJ Azonto is demanding $100 million in compensation along with valuable items such as diamond chains. The team has also hinted at legal action if their demands are not met, stressing the importance of respecting creative ownership in the entertainment industry.

The controversy has sparked a flurry of online reactions, adding another layer of buzz to Medikal’s viral song.

Reactions to DJ Azonto's demands

In the comment section, many people opined that DJ Azonto released the press statement only to trend since he has not been the topic of discussion in recent times.

Others also laughed at the amount he quoted in the lawsuit and lashed out at him while questioning the authenticity of the letter.

The reactions of Ghanaians to DJ Azonto suing Medikal:

sirmichael233 said:

"Wei nyinaa yɛ asɛm 😂😂."

iam_amoako1 said:

"He just wants to trend. That's all co. We hear his name keep."

plus_s said:

"😂😂😂Tell me this is a joke."

1real_derio said:

"His demands 100 what?"

blackboikb said:

"Letterhead sef he nor get. 🔥🔥."

mercyxx._ said:

"I’ve always known this guy. One string don tear."

DJ Azonto sues Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for playing his song at a political rally. Image Credit: @djazontomusic and @mbawumia

DJ Azonto Sues Bawumia for $10 Million

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto filed a lawsuit against former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, demanding $10 million in compensation for the alleged unauthorised use of his hit track Fa No Fom during a political campaign rally.

In a statement released by Sammy Anim, the Public Relations Officer for DJ Azonto's management team, the Rolls Royce Family, the team claimed the Vice President's 2024 campaign used the song without seeking the artist’s permission. They argue that the amount being demanded reflected the commercial value of the track and the damage caused to DJ Azonto’s brand.

The news has since ignited widespread reactions across social media, with many Ghanaians debating the legal and ethical implications of using copyrighted material at political events..

