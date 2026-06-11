Dumsor Alert: Parts Of Greater Accra, Western Region To Suffer Maintenance Power Cuts Today June 11
- Scheduled power outages on June 11, 2026, for maintenance in Accra East and Western Regions
- Accra East maintenance started from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting multiple neighbourhoods
- Ongoing efforts by the Electricity Company of Ghana to enhance service delivery and reliability
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The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced planned power outages for Thursday, June 11, 2026.
The power cuts will affect communities in the Accra East and Western Regions as part of maintenance exercises to improve service delivery.
In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance exercise will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The company shared the notice on Facebook.
The affected areas include:
- West Trassaco
- Trassaco Phase 2
- Salem Estates,
- Parts of School Junction
- Ayikuma
- Doryumu
In the Western Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The affected areas include:
- Akoon
- UEE
- Parts of Market Circle
- Railway Quarters
- Apinto Hospital
- Cyanide
- Kwabedu
- Alhaji Dauda
- New Atuabo
- Budo City
- Banso
- Esuosu and surrounding areas
The company assured that power supply would be restored to all affected areas upon completion of the scheduled maintenance works.
It said the planned maintenance forms part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and network reliability across the country.
Power fault at Spintex
An update on Facebook also indicated that there is an outage in the Spintex area because of a fault on the Spintex feeder.
There are no timelines for when this fault will be resolved.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.