Scheduled power outages on June 11, 2026, for maintenance in Accra East and Western Regions

Accra East maintenance started from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting multiple neighbourhoods

Ongoing efforts by the Electricity Company of Ghana to enhance service delivery and reliability

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced planned power outages for Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The power cuts will affect communities in the Accra East and Western Regions as part of maintenance exercises to improve service delivery.

Dumsor Alert: Parts Of Greater Accra, Western Region To Suffer Maintenance Power Cuts Today June 11

Source: Facebook

In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance exercise will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The company shared the notice on Facebook.

The affected areas include:

West Trassaco

Trassaco Phase 2

Salem Estates,

Parts of School Junction

Ayikuma

Doryumu

In the Western Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The affected areas include:

Akoon

UEE

Parts of Market Circle

Railway Quarters

Apinto Hospital

Cyanide

Kwabedu

Alhaji Dauda

New Atuabo

Budo City

Banso

Esuosu and surrounding areas

The company assured that power supply would be restored to all affected areas upon completion of the scheduled maintenance works.

It said the planned maintenance forms part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and network reliability across the country.

Power fault at Spintex

An update on Facebook also indicated that there is an outage in the Spintex area because of a fault on the Spintex feeder.

There are no timelines for when this fault will be resolved.

Source: YEN.com.gh