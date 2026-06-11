The wait is finally over as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway on June 11, with Mexico and South Africa set to contest the opening fixture

Over 80,000 fans are expected to fill the iconic Estadio Azteca, creating a fitting backdrop for what promises to be a captivating curtain-raiser

Ghanaian football fans can catch every moment of the action live on 16 free-to-air local television networks, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT

A new chapter in football history begins on Thursday, June 11, as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The iconic venue is expected to provide a fitting stage for the first act of a tournament that promises drama, passion and unforgettable moments.

The clash signals the beginning of a 39-day football spectacle featuring a record 104 matches - 40 more than the previous edition in Qatar.

Mexico vs South Africa, the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will be live on 16 local channels. Photos by Molly Darlington - FIFA, Dan Mullan and Luke Hales - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Expanded to 48 teams and spread across the United States, Mexico and Canada, this year's tournament is the biggest the sport has ever seen.

Adding to the grandeur, a star-studded opening ceremony will take place 90 minutes before kick-off, with four-time Grammy Award winner Shakira set to headline the celebrations.

More than 80,000 supporters are expected to pack the famous venue as Estadio Azteca becomes the first stadium in history to host three World Cup opening matches after previously doing so in 1970 and 1986.

For Mexico and South Africa, however, the festivities will quickly give way to the serious business of chasing three priceless points.

Mexico vs South Africa match preview

Playing in front of an expected sell-out crowd of over 83,000, Mexico enters the contest as favourites.

Home support, superior rankings and an impressive record in tournament openers provide reasons for optimism.

El Tri are unbeaten in their last seven opening World Cup matches dating back to 1994, winning five and drawing two.

Victory would place Javier Aguirre's men in a commanding position in Group A before upcoming encounters against South Korea and the Czech Republic.

The fixture also evokes memories of the 2010 tournament in South Africa, when Siphiwe Tshabalala's unforgettable strike was cancelled out by Rafael Márquez in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg.

Relive the South Africa vs Portugal match in 2010, as shared on YouTube:

Despite the expectations surrounding his side, Aguirre is refusing to underestimate the opposition. He said, as quoted by USA Today:

"I think the stage is there for us to have a good game," Aguirre said.

"We respect South Africa a lot ... they're here for a reason. We've got to get past them in a good way. ... I'm confident it's going to be a good World Cup for us."

The veteran tactician knows exactly what Bafana Bafana can do. During his spell as Egypt coach, Aguirre suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to South Africa at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, per The Guardian.

South Africa seeks to upset Mexico

Bafana Bafana are back at the World Cup for the first time since hosting the competition 16 years ago.

According to Al Jazeera, their return ends a frustrating spell that saw them miss out on qualification for the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.

South Africa secured their ticket following a dramatic end to the CAF qualifiers. A 3-0 victory over Rwanda, combined with Nigeria's 4-0 triumph against Benin, helped Hugo Broos' side finish top of their group with 18 points from 10 matches.

Players of the South African national team go through their paces and practise shooting drills at training ahead of their World Cup opener against Mexico. Photo by Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

That achievement came despite a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player in a home victory against Lesotho.

Managed by Broos since 2021, South Africa arrive as the 11th highest-ranked African nation and 60th in the FIFA standings.

While they have struggled for victories in recent friendlies, the Belgian coach believes his team is fully prepared for the challenge ahead. He said, as quoted by Reuters:

"Because of the altitude, we had to be here a little bit sooner," he said.

"We had 10 days, and I think 10 days is sufficient. From that side, I think we are ready."

He also highlighted the significance of making a positive start.

"In a group like this, it is very important to win your first game," he said. "If ‌you ⁠don't win, you are already in a difficult position."

Team news and probable lineup

With both camps reporting no fresh injury concerns, each manager is expected to field his strongest available side.

Predicted Line-ups

Mexico: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.

South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi.

Mexico vs South Africa: Kick-off time and how to watch

The match kicks off at 7:00 PM GMT.

Supporters in Ghana can follow the opening game live on the following free-to-air channels:

GTV GTV Sports+ Garden City TV Obonu TV Adom TV Joy Prime GHOne TV Agoo TV Metro TV Original TV TV3 Onua TV Max TV Sporty TV Woezor TV UTV

The encounter will also be available on DStv for subscribers across the country.

As the curtain rises on another World Cup, Mexico will seek to ignite celebrations on home soil, while South Africa dreams of upsetting the script.

One way or another, the road to football immortality begins at the Azteca.

Thierry Henry predicts World Cup winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thierry Henry has tipped France as his favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former striker believes their strength in quality across all positions gives them a clear edge in the race for global glory.

Source: YEN.com.gh