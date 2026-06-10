Kantanka's new Abossey Okai macho is currently undergoing testing ahead of a possible release

The Ghana-made commercial truck could soon offer traders and small businesses a local alternative to imported macho trucks

Photos of the vehicle have sparked excitement online as many await its official launch and specifications

Kantanka Automobile may be preparing to enter Ghana's light commercial vehicle market with a new pickup-style truck that has already been nicknamed the "Abossey Okai macho pickup" by social media users.

Meet the Ghana-made Abossey Okai macho from Kantanka. Image credit: Kantanka Legacy, Asanteman News

Source: UGC

Photos circulating online show a compact Kantanka-branded truck with a cargo bed at the rear and a modern-looking front design.

The images were shared alongside a message suggesting the vehicle is still undergoing testing ahead of a possible launch.

Although the company has not officially announced the model or released its specifications, the vehicle has already generated considerable discussion among motorists, traders, and business owners.

A modern take on a familiar workhorse

For decades, small commercial trucks popularly known as "macho" vehicles have played a major role in Ghana's transportation and trading sectors. They are commonly used by traders, artisans, farmers, and delivery operators to move goods across towns and cities.

From the images that have surfaced, Kantanka's latest vehicle appears to target the same market while offering a more modern appearance.

TikTok page known as Kantanka legacy posted with the caption:

"Kantanka will soon introduce the Abbosey Okai macho, as you all call it. It is still on test. Kindly stay tuned for any info about Kantanka...the legacy continues."

Check out the TikTok photos of the Abossey Okai Macho below:

The truck features a stylish front grille, updated headlights, and what appears to be a more refined cabin than many of the imported commercial trucks commonly found at Abossey Okai and other vehicle markets across the country.

Its rear cargo bed is designed for transporting goods, making it suitable for businesses involved in retail, construction, agriculture, and logistics.

Could challenge imported alternatives

Many of the small trucks used by Ghanaian businesses are imported from Asia. While they are known for their practicality, some business owners often face challenges with spare parts, servicing, and rising import costs.

If Kantanka automobile proceeds with production, the locally assembled truck could provide an alternative for buyers looking for a Ghana-made commercial vehicle.

The vehicle could also strengthen Kantanka's growing presence in the commercial transport sector, where demand continues to rise due to the expansion of delivery services and small businesses.

Ghanaians await official details

For now, questions remain about the vehicle's engine capacity, payload rating, fuel efficiency, pricing, and release date.

However, the photos alone have been enough to spark excitement, with many Ghanaians praising the possibility of a locally assembled pickup designed specifically for the needs of the local market.

Should the vehicle make it to production, it may become one of Kantanka's most talked-about commercial vehicles yet, offering a Ghanaian-built alternative to the famous "Abossey Okai macho" trucks that have dominated the country's roads for years.

YEN.com.gh looks at the current prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks in Ghana, as of April 2026. Image credit: Freepik & ProTrack GPS Ghana

Source: UGC

Prices of Abossey Okai macho in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh Prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks range from around GH₵39,000 to over GH₵90,000, depending on condition.

Mid-range options have become the most preferred choice for local buyers seeking reliability without high costs.

Traders have continued to rely on the mini trucks due to their fuel efficiency and ability to handle daily business tasks.

Source: YEN.com.gh