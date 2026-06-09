The Kia Bongo remained a trusted choice for Ghanaian businesses in 2026

Prices differed based on the body type, year, condition, and mileage

Buyers had options from single-cabin trucks to refrigerated versions for cold-chain work

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Kia Bongo has established itself as one of the most trusted commercial vehicles in Ghana.

Kia Bongo market update: Prices of popular variants in Ghana. Image credit: Be forward, Freepik

Source: UGC

From transporting goods and construction materials to supporting delivery services and farming operations, the truck continues to play an important role in many businesses across the country.

One reason for its popularity is the variety of body configurations available. While many Ghanaians simply refer to the vehicle as a Kia Bongo, there are several variants designed for different purposes.

Prices vary depending on the model, year, condition, and whether the vehicle is locally used or foreign used.

Kia Bongo single cabin

The single-cabin Kia Bongo is among the most common versions on Ghanaian roads. It is designed primarily for transporting cargo and is widely used by traders, contractors, and transport operators.

Depending on the year and condition, a single-cabin Kia Bongo can cost between GH₵120,000 and GH₵250,000. Older models are generally more affordable, while newer foreign-used examples attract higher prices.

Kia Bongo double cabin

The double-cabin version comes with additional seating, allowing businesses to transport both workers and cargo at the same time. This model is particularly popular among construction companies, engineers, and project managers.

In Ghana's current market, prices typically range from GH₵235,000 to GH₵320,000. Well-maintained examples with lower mileage often command premium prices.

Kia Bongo flatbed

The flatbed Kia Bongo is designed for carrying bulky items that may not fit inside enclosed cargo spaces. It is commonly used for transporting building materials, machinery, and farm produce.

Depending on specifications and condition, buyers can expect to pay between GH₵180,000 and GH₵300,000 for a flatbed Kia Bongo.

Kia Bongo box body

The box-body variant features an enclosed cargo area, making it suitable for transporting goods that require protection from weather conditions. Retail businesses, logistics firms, and distributors often prefer this version.

Watch the YouTube video of the evolution of the Kia Bongo below:

the

Prices generally range from GH₵220,000 to GH₵350,000. Larger box-body configurations may cost even more, depending on their carrying capacity.

Kia Bongo refrigerated truck

Businesses involved in food distribution, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cold-chain logistics often rely on refrigerated Kia Bongo trucks. These vehicles come equipped with cooling systems designed to keep products fresh during transportation.

Due to their specialised equipment, refrigerated variants are among the most expensive Kia Bongo models on the market. Prices can range from GH₵280,000 to over GH₵450,000.

Check out the prices and purposes in order below:

Kia Bongo Variant Typical Price Range (2026) Common Use Single Cabin GH₵120,000 – GH₵250,000 Cargo transport, trading, deliveries Double Cabin GH₵235,000 – GH₵320,000 Transporting workers and equipment Flatbed GH₵180,000 – GH₵300,000 Building materials, machinery, farm produce Box Body GH₵220,000 – GH₵350,000 Retail distribution, logistics, protected cargo Refrigerated Truck GH₵280,000 – GH₵450,000+ Food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cold-chain transport

YEN.com.gh looks at the current prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks in Ghana, as of April 2026. Image credit: Freepik & ProTrack GPS Ghana

Source: UGC

Prices of Abossey Okai macho in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh Prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks range from around GH₵39,000 to over GH₵90,000, depending on condition.

Mid-range options have become the most preferred choice for local buyers seeking reliability without high costs.

Traders have continued to rely on the mini trucks due to their fuel efficiency and ability to handle daily business tasks.

Source: YEN.com.gh