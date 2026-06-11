The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature some of football’s biggest earners alongside the sport’s most talented players

Several stars from Europe’s top leagues and Saudi Arabia rank among the highest-paid footballers heading into the tournament

The list is dominated by veteran superstars who will be aiming to crown their careers with World Cup success

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring together some of the best footballers on the planet as nations battle for glory during the five-week tournament in North America.

From established superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Manuel Neuer and Neymar, all of whom could be appearing at their final World Cup, to emerging talents like Lamine Yamal, Gilberto Mora and Nico Paz, the tournament promises no shortage of star power.

Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup as Cristiano Ronaldo Tops the List

Source: Getty Images

But while players will be competing for football’s biggest prize, some are also among the highest earners in world sport.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the best-paid players heading into the 2026 World Cup, according to figures from Forbes.

Highest-paid players at 2026 World Cup

5. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Vinicius Junior enters the tournament as the fifth-highest-paid player at the World Cup.

The Real Madrid winger earns the majority of his income through his club contract in Spain, while sponsorship deals with brands such as Nike and other commercial ventures significantly boost his earnings.

Under normal circumstances, Vinicius would be expected to be the star attraction in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side. However, the return of Neymar means the spotlight will be shared.

Despite that, Vinicius is expected to play a key role for the five-time world champions, likely operating from his preferred right-wing position.

Brazil have been drawn alongside Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in the group stage.

4. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Erling Haaland recently signed a lucrative new contract with Manchester City, making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

The prolific striker helped Norway qualify for their first World Cup since 1998 and will be central to their hopes of progressing from a difficult group.

Norway face strong competition, with France and Senegal also in their section.

3. Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe heads into the tournament aiming to add another World Cup title to his collection.

After winning the competition in 2018 and finishing runner-up in 2022, the France captain will be eager to erase the disappointment of losing the final to Argentina in Qatar.

Although he ended a difficult season at Real Madrid under heavy scrutiny, Mbappe remains one of the highest-paid footballers in the world, ranking third on this list.

France will face Norway, Senegal and Iraq during the group stage.

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi continues to earn enormous sums despite spending the closing years of his career in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

The Argentine superstar was recently named among the world’s billionaire athletes thanks to his playing contract and extensive off-field commercial partnerships.

As defending world champions, Argentina remain one of the favourites for the tournament, and Messi’s presence ensures they will be viewed as serious contenders to retain the trophy.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Topping the list is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend remains the highest-paid player at the 2026 World Cup, thanks largely to his record-breaking contract in Saudi Arabia.

A significant portion of Ronaldo’s income comes directly from his club salary, which accounts for more than three-quarters of his total earnings.

The tournament will mark Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup appearance, and the 41-year-old will be hoping to finally deliver Portugal’s first-ever World Cup title.

If successful, it would cap one of the greatest careers in football history.

Source: YEN.com.gh