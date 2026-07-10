Dosted Gennah thrives as an independent Ghanaian artist, gaining global recognition since his 2020 debut

His latest EP, Out of the Broken City, showcases versatile collaborations, blending Dancehall, Reggae, and Afrobeat

Gennah's persistent journey includes impressive international collaborations and live performances, establishing him as a prominent artist

Since making his official debut in 2020, Dosted Gennah has remained one of Ghana’s most hard-working independent artists.

Ghanaian dancehall star Dosted Gennah is making international waves as an independent artist

Source: Instagram

Without the backing of a major record label, he has consistently released music, building a strong catalog while steadily growing his fan base both in Ghana and internationally.

As a versatile Dancehall, Reggae, and Afrobeat artist, Dosted Gennah has earned recognition for his unique sound, lyrical ability, and dedication to his craft.

His journey as an independent musician has not been easy, but his persistence and consistency have led to significant milestones throughout his career.

International Collaborations

Dosted Gennah has successfully collaborated with talented artists from Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, further expanding his international presence.

Jamaica

1. Wild N Mean (feat. 10Tik)

10Tik is one of Jamaica’s recognised dancehall artists with an international fanbase.

2. Pill Fi Mi Pain (Remix) (feat. Shane O)

Shane O is a respected Jamaican dancehall artist known worldwide for several successful releases.

Trinidad & Tobago

3. Fall and Rise (Remix) (feat. Rheon Elbourne)

Rheon Elbourne is one of Trinidad & Tobago’s talented and respected recording artists.

4. Hot Pressure (feat. Zebee & Medikal)

Zebee is a talented artist from Trinidad & Tobago, bringing a unique Caribbean flavour to the collaboration.

Collaborations with Ghanaian Stars

Throughout his career, Dosted Gennah has worked alongside some of Ghana’s biggest names in the music industry, including the following:

Shatta Wale

Medikal

J Derobie

Jupitar

Larruso

Captan

Alkaboss

and several other notable Ghanaian artists.

He was also part of Shatta Wale’s Accra Invasion Project, adding another major achievement to his growing career.

Industry Recognition

Dosted Gennah’s music has gained recognition beyond Ghana. His work has received acknowledgement from internationally respected Jamaican stars, including:

Masicka

Popcaan

Receiving recognition from artists of this calibre reflects the growing impact of his music across the Caribbean and international dancehall community.

Latest Project

Out of the Broken City (EP)

In 2026, Dosted Gennah released his third EP, titled Out of the Broken City.

The six-track project features collaborations with:

Medikal

J Derobie

Jupitar

Shane O (Jamaica)

Zebee (Trinidad & Tobago)

The EP showcases his versatility by blending Dancehall, Reggae, and Afrobeat while highlighting both Ghanaian and international collaborations.

Streaming Success

Out of the Broken City has continued to gain attention across major digital streaming platforms, including the following:

Audiomack

Apple Music

Spotify

Boomplay

and other leading digital streaming platforms (DSPs).

Tracklist of Dosted Gennah's Out of the Broken City EP

Source: Instagram

Live Performances

Dosted Gennah has performed on several notable stages, including:

Shatta Fest

Ghana Party in the Park (United Kingdom)

BYK Concert

Various music festivals and concerts across Ghana

These performances have helped establish him as an energetic live performer with a growing audience.

The Journey Continues

Although naturally reserved and not highly active on social media, Dosted Gennah continues to let his music speak for itself. His passion, consistency, and determination have positioned him as one of Ghana’s promising independent Dancehall, Reggae, and Afrobeat artists.

With years of consistent releases since 2020, multiple international collaborations, recognition from respected Caribbean artists, and an expanding international audience, 2026 marks another important chapter in his career as he continues pushing his music beyond borders.

Dosted Gennah is proving that with consistency, hard work, and belief in his craft, independent artists can compete on the global stage.

Instagram : Son_of_a_crocodile ( Dosted Gennah )

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Source: YEN.com.gh