Ghanaian visual artist, poet and cultural activist Sharon Dede Padi, known as Padiki, has tragically passed away at age 50

The late prominent art pioneer held the Guinness World Record for Largest Leaf Print Painting, showcasing her artistic talent

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Padiki's biography, age, education, career, demise and more amid widespread sorrow from Ghanaians

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Sharon Dede Padi, aka Padiki, the renowned Ghanaian visual artist, poet, and first and official Guinness World Records (GWR) holder for the Largest Leaf Print Painting in the world, has died at the age of 50.

Details about Ghanaian visual artist and GWR holder Sharon Dede Padi (Padiki) emerge after her demise at 50 on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Photo source: Yaa Padiki

Source: Facebook

Eastern Region-based blogger OFIE TV announced the news of Padiki's demise on Facebook on the evening of Tuesday, July 7, 2026, describing the loss as deeply heartbreaking.

The post read:

"News reaching us this evening is that the Guinness World Record Holder Sharon Dede Padiki has passed on today, July 7, 2026. This is very heartbreaking, but the Lord knows what is best. May Her Soul Rest In Peace."

Traditional leader and media personality Frank Kwabena Owusu also shared the heartbreaking news on his social media page.

The exact cause of her demise remains unknown, but some reports indicate that she passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, July 8, 2026.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Sharon Dede Padi (Padiki) is below:

Sharon Dede Padi's biography, age, education, career

Sharon Dede Padi, aka Padiki, was a renowned Ghanaian visual artist, poet and cultural activist who grew up in New Tafo Akim in the Eastern Region before her demise at 50.

The late artist was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the famous Padiki Art Gallery in Accra.

She was born on June 24, 1976, and developed her passion for nature, leaves and arts at an early age after being inspired by the green, vegetative nature of her childhood town.

Sharon began her academic journey and elementary education at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana Primary School in Tafo, Eastern Region.

She completed her senior high school education at Krobo Girls Senior High School and Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana before specialising in Architecture and Construction at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

It was at KNUST where she honed her artistic skills and earned a BSc degree. Architecture.

Sharon later travelled to the UK, where she gained a Master's in Construction and Project Management at London South Bank University.

Before her demise, she was pursuing a PhD in Museum and Heritage Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon.

In her professional career, Padiki worked in several construction companies, including State Housing Company Limited, Akuaba Estates, Waltech Company Limited, etc., as a Project manager.

She was also an international member of the Curatorial Board of the Pan African Heritage World Museum.

In 2022, she was inducted onto the board of the Ghana Digital Centres Limited.

Sharon was also the Assistant Development Officer and Head of Hostels at the Accra Technical University (ATU) before her passing.

The visual artist launched her Padiki Art Gallery in December 2022, where pieces of her work are displayed.

She also has her artworks displayed at several museums and galleries across Ghana.

In 2025, Padiki gained international recognition after setting a Guinness World Record for the Largest Leaf Print Painting, spanning 54.33 square metres.

She was the first and official recipient of the major international honour.

Aside from the GWR recognition, she received the award for Africa’s Most Respected CEO in Art, which was held in Mauritius, and the award for the Most Outstanding Female in Art in Ghana.

A few days before her death, she was appointed the brand ambassador and face of art for the Odwira Festival during its 200-year celebration at the Akuapemhene's Palace during the sacred Awukudae celebrations.

The Facebook video of the late Sharon Dede Padi speaking about her background and GWR recognition is below:

Fashion designer Akosua Akoto Frimpong DeGraft dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Ghanaian fashion designer Akosua Akoto Frimpong DeGraft's demise in January 2026.

The tragic news of her passing was shared in an Instagram video by Rudolf Amo-Asare, also known as Rudy Sparkles, the director of the Creative Arts Ministry of the ICGC Zoe Temple in Tema.

Source: YEN.com.gh