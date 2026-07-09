Ambassador Osei Kwadwo announced his resignation from Angel Broadcasting Network on July 9 after seven years with the company

His departure follows that of General Manager Kojo Dickson and presenter Stephen Achaab, who both left ABN Ghana in June

Ambassador's exit adds to mounting pressure on Dr Kwaku Oteng's media company amid reports of serious internal disruptions

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Another familiar voice has gone silent at Angel Broadcasting Network. Osei Kwadwo, widely known on air as Ambassador, confirmed his resignation from ABN Ghana on July 9 in a heartfelt Facebook post, bringing a seven-year chapter of his career to a close.

Popular Angel FM broadcaster Ambassador Osei Kwadwo resigns from the network after seven years. Image credit: OseiKwadwoAmbassador

Source: Facebook

In the post, Ambassador expressed gratitude to the company's leadership, singling out ABN Ghana founder and president Dr Kwaku Oteng and CEO Teflon Bronzy for the platform they gave him. He also paid tribute to his on-air idol Ike De Unpredictable, colleagues past and present on the Angel Drive Team, and the listeners whose support he said pushed him to deliver his best every time he stepped up to the microphone.

"My deepest gratitude goes to my Idol Ike De Unpredictable, past and the current ANGEL DRIVE TEAM," he wrote. "To my supporters, thank you so much for your support because your support motivated me to give out my best anytime I sit behind the microphone," he wrote.

ABN Ghana hit by string of high-profile departures

Ambassador's exit is the latest in a series of departures that have raised questions about the state of Dr Kwaku Oteng's media empire. General Manager Kojo Dickson announced he was leaving ABN Ghana on July 8 after months of speculation surrounding his future at the network. Before that, presenter Stephen Achaab, known to audiences as Tactikal Ras Shifo, also walked away after a decade of service. Reports have also suggested that Pure FM, which operates under the ABN banner, may have been sold, adding to concerns about the company's direction.

The cumulative effect of those exits has made Ambassador's announcement land with considerable weight among Ghanaian media watchers.

Fan reactions to Osei Kwadwo Ambassador's departure

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments section with warm words and a few pointed observations.

MC Kojo Abrantepa wrote:

"Prof ayekoooo. Today de3 the English no is 'Englishing'😅. All the best bro, you don't know how many lives you've saved with your voice #Ayekooo"

ÝhûñgTrïkqà Dê Müsàçhî said:

"Eiiiii a lot are resigning ooo, let me also resign from my struggles ern"

Adom Best commented: "❤️❤️❤️"

Grace Abena Doku asked: "Who will interview Zito for us?"

The Facebook post announcing Osei Kwadwo Ambassador's departure from ABN is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh