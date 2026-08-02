UK police shut down Shatta Wale's Shattafest 2026 concert at Copthall Playing Fields in London on August 1, 2026

Officers dispersed crowds from the venue after authorities cited safety and health concerns as the reason for the cancellation

Ticketholders expressed disappointment on social media, with many demanding refunds after travelling to the venue

Shatta Wale's highly anticipated Shattafest 2026 concert in London has been brought to an abrupt halt after UK police stepped in to cancel the event on safety and health grounds.

The concert was due to take place on August 1, 2026, at Copthall Playing Fields on Champions Way in north London. Fans had purchased tickets and turned up at the venue expecting a major night from one of Ghana's biggest music exports, only to find officers dispersing the gathering before the show could get underway.

UK authorities cancel Shatta Wale's Shattafest 2026 concert in London. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Shattafest 2026 shut down before kickoff

Videos that surfaced online showed individuals voicing frustration at the development, with many capturing the moment police cleared the venue.

The footage, shared by blogger GH Hyper, painted a picture of a night that unravelled quickly once authorities intervened.

Beyond the disappointment of missing the show itself, a number of ticketholders took to social media to demand their money back following the last-minute cancellation.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has built a massive following in the Ghanaian diaspora across Europe and North America, making Shattafest a calendar fixture for fans in the UK.

The cancellation is a significant blow to supporters who had been looking forward to the event for weeks.

The Instagram video of the Shattafest 2026 cancellation is below:

Fan reactions to the Shattafest cancellation

Supporters flooded the comments with a mix of disappointment, humour, and calls for the artist to aim even higher next time. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@ohenebarc wrote:

"Wale fi sell 02 Arena hands down!!🤩😂"

@oraccatetteh92 said:

"🔥🔥heat we will set another record"

@gh_cooler commented:

"It's been 6days now Efo Alomi has gone missing. I heard he is watching with different account😂😂".

Kwaku manu stated:

"Oh, how it all began: there was reportedly an incident at Ghana Party in the Park, causing everyone to scramble for the exits. My sympathies go out to those affected, and I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery."❤️‍🩹💔.

Yaa Ansah stated:

"It will take stonebwoy forever to get 1/3 of crowd who pulled up today for Shattafest If u are big you are big🔥❤️."

The Instagram video is below:

Shatta Wale's reaction after UK event cancellation

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has addressed his fans after Shattafest 2026 was cancelled by the UK authorities on August 1, 2026.

The Ayoo hitmaker promised his fans his team would plan another event, and he also expressed his gratitude to his followers for their support and love.

In an exclusive interview with GH Hyper, Shatta Wale told Ghanaians to respect his brand after the massive turnout at his event.

The Instagram video is below:

Videos from Shattafest 2026 in London

Stonebwoy fires back at Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shatta Wale, who stated that Stonebwoy had referred to him as "Daddy" early in his career during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Additionally, Shatta Wale claimed that Stonebwoy's attitude changed when he became well-known and that his adversary would crumble under his shine if they met.

Stonebwoy retaliated against X, citing a recent experience that he claims defies all logic. According to Shatta Wale.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh