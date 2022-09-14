Ghanaian actress and style influencer Yvonne Nelson is among the top female stars who own Bottega Veneta bags and shoes

The school proprietress always chooses the right ensembles to pair with her bags and shoes for every occasion

The mother-of-one has released photos of her latest addition to the designer collection on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Yvonne Nelson has proven that she is an A-lister with a high fashion sense.

The thirty-seven-year-old always makes a bold fashion statement with her looks on social media as she is rarely seen at star-studded events.

Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Yvonne Nelson flaunts her designer bags and shoes on Instagram. source: @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

1. Yvonne Nelson looks regal in an African print dress and pink Veneta Bottega stretch sandals

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson looked ethereal in an African print shirt and trousers. She styled her look with a handmade bag and her pink sandals that cost eight thousand two hundred Ghana cedis only.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2. Yvonne Nelson rocks a Bottega Veneta bag and sandals

The style influencer wore an exquisite white wrap dress styled with a green Bottega Veneta bag and matching sandals. She wore a shoulder-level hairstyle and gold jewellery for this look.

3. Yvonne Nelson slays in green Bottega Veneta boots

The award-winning actress and serial entrepreneur looked classy in a black tight top styled with green palazzo pants. She wore a black hairstyle and her favorite green Bottega Veneta boots. Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur, Osebo The Zara man and actress Kisa Gbekle have also been seen rocking the same boots.

4. Yvonne Nelson shows off her Fendi bag

The movie producer looked elegant in a black little dress styled with a denim jacket. She completed her look with a yellow Fendi bag and green Bottega Veneta scandals.

5. Yvonne Nelson dazzles in an African print dress

Ghanaian screen goddess, Yvonne Nelson left us awestruck with simple looks and designer bags, and sandals. She stepped out with the famous Balenciaga bag that matched her look and yellow scandals.

Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Christmas With GH₵ 18 590 Bottega Veneta Bag And GH₵ 11 112 Matching Sandals

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and fashion influencer, Yvonne Nelson who has a sophisticated sense of style and favors pricey designer labels.

The serial entrepreneur uploaded a stunning snapshot of herself wearing a white wrap dress with a low neckline that showed off her cleavage, appearing effortlessly stylish and casual.

Yvonne Nelson gave us impressive hairstyle tips with her new look as she posed with her expensive Bottega Veneta bag.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh