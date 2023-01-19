Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla has taken over social media with her birthday photo

The ever-gorgeous and stylish wife of Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has an outstanding fashion sense

The mother-of-two has a collection of designer bags that she loves to show off on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr. Louisa Satekla is among the stylish female celebrities born in the first month of the year.

The beautiful and eloquent wife of top Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy always dresses down stylishly or looks sporty in designer tops and denim jeans when she is not attending to her patients.

BagStonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa looks elegant in pants style. source: @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Every classy and fashionable celebrity invests in quality handbags or luxury crossbars and Dr. Louisa is no exception. She has a collection of designer bags including Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino Garavani as seen on her Instagram page.

1. Dr. Louisa slays in a pleated two-piece outfit

The ever-gorgeous wife of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy looked effortlessly chic in a turquoise green two-piece outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wore an elegant curly hairstyle, and heavy makeup with red lipstick as she posed beautifully for the camera.

2. Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa in South Africa

The adorable couple was in South Africa for vacation and they posed in front of the giant Nelson Mandela status.

Stonebwoy wore an all-black tracksuit while serving us with men's hairstyle tips. Dr. Louisa wore a colorful flannel shirt, and black camisole styled with skintight jeans.

She was spotted with her expensive Yves Saint Laurent bag for the adorable photo.

3. Dr. Louisa looks sporty at Ashaiman to the World festival

The celebrity mother was present at the annual Ashaiman to the world festival organized by Stonebwoy and his team. She wore a denim jacket, black camisole, and grey form-fitting trousers. She rocked her Yves Saint bag as she posed with some music lovers.

4. Dr. Louisa Slays in a long yellow dress

The award-winning dental surgeon dressed down stylishly in a yellow wrap dress. She gave us unique dreadlocks style inspiration with this look. She completed her look with a summer hat, black sunglasses and pieces of gold jewelry.

5. Dr. Louisa and Stonebwoy hang out in Paris

The adorable celebrity couple and media mogul Bola Ray were seen having fun in Paris. Dr. Louisa wore a colorful shirt styled with jeans as she rocked her Yves Saint Laurent bag.

Dr. Louisa: 9 Beautiful Photos And Facts About Stonebwoy's Wife As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr. Mrs. Louisa Satekla, the spouse of the artist Stonebwoy, who turned another year older on Wednesday, January 19, 2023.

Many images of Dr. Louisa, as she is jokingly referred to on social media, have appeared online in honor of her birthday, reports YEN.com.gh.

Hd has decided to honor Louisa by highlighting both her beauty and some personal information.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh