Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has released her latest designer bag and shoes on social media

The thirty-seven-year-old style influencer has a great love for the Bottega Veneta fashion accessories

The award-winning actress always dresses down stylishly in decent dresses without showing ample cleavage

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Yvonne Nelson has a high fashion sense for expensive designer brands.

The serial entrepreneur shared a beautiful photo of herself looking effortlessly chic and casual in a white wrap dress with a low neckline flaunting her cleavage.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson looks stunning in gorgeous dresses. source: @yvonnenelson

Yvonne Nelson gave us impressive hairstyle tips with her new look as she posed her expensive Bottega Veneta bag.

This is the first time the style icon has slayed beautifully with fashion accessories made by the Bottega Veneta brand.

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Salma Munim wore the same designer bag to United Showbiz and repeat it to style her look at the finale of Miss Malaika 2022.

1. Yvonne Nelson looks ravishing in a blue flare dress

The mother of one looked stunning in a long flared dress as she posed in front of her mansion. She wore a long straight hairstyle with mild makeup while holding her designer bag.

Yvonne Nelson completed her looks with pink mules as she smiled for the camera.

2. Yvonne Nelson rocks Bottega Veneta boots

Yvonne Nelson graced the United Showbiz studio in an all-green ensemble. She wore a two-piece long-sleeved shirt and matching perfect-fit shorts.

The fashionista wore her famous natural-looking hairstyle, and mild makeup as she rocked the Bottega Veneta black and green boots.

Ghanaian male fashion icon Osebo The Zara Man has also been spotted styling her look with the same unisex boots.

