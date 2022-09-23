Female morning show host Serwaa Amihere has perfected her craft over the years, which has earned her many nominations and awards

Serwaa Amihere's exquisite fashion sense on and off the set hasn't gone unnoticed. She is noted for wearing form-fitting dresses and unique accessories.

Media personality Serwaa Amihere has worked effortlessly to become the outstanding morning show host on television regardless of the obstacles she faced.

The eloquent star is also known for her enviable fashion sense. As much as she invests hugely in the craft, she pays attention to what to wear. After all, you are what you wear, giving you the confidence to overcome the world.

It was no surprise when the talented media personality relaunched her clothing line in September 2022. A bevvy of top Ghanaian celebrities, socialites, and friends graced the occasion to congratulate and shop for themselves.

Corporate women will fall in love with these signature styles by Serwaa Amihere

Over the years, Serwaa Amihere has stayed true to her style; formfitting dresses flaunt her enviable curves. Recently, a hilarious video surfaced online where the TV star struggled to sit appropriately after wearing a very tight corset.

What goes on behind the scenes of celebrity lifestyle should be documented for their followers to admire the pain of beauty. YEN.com.gh lists all the times Serwaa Amihere ruled the fashion world with her corset dresses.

1. African print dress

Serwaa Amihere turns heads with a gorgeous African print corseted dress designed with quality lace fabric. The details of the dress namely the puff sleeveless, turtle neck, and incredible corset makes it a signature piece.

2. White dress for baby christening

Serwaa Amihere loves fashion. Recently, she made headlines for overdressing at Bridget Otoo's traditional wedding. This is a magnificent dress, an off-shoulder long lace dress she wore to a designer's baby christening.

3. Hosting duties

Serwaa Amihere has finally earned her place as one of Ghana's best morning show hosts.

This is not an easy feat. If she gets the opportunity to mentor other prospective TV hosts, she doesn't let her guard down when it comes to her fashion sense.

She stole the show with this beaded long-sleeve dress showing off her flawless skin.

4. A touch of gold

Black and gold are attention-seeking colors especially when the lace fabric has distinguished patterns that are impossible to replicate. Gold symbolizes luck, what a perfect color for any great event.

5. Oh my dress

After carefully going through all her photos on Instagram, it is safe to say that Serwaa Amihere's loyalty is admirable.

She has been wearing custom-made pieces from celebrated fashion designer Sima Brew since the inception of her media career, and she continues to model for her.

The two creative minds are worth celebrating as seen in Serwaa's joyful mood while posing for the cameras.

