Ghanaian media personality, Natalie Fort, style influencer extraordinaire has taken over our television screen with her beauty and style

The GhOne news anchor, Natalie Fort has an incredible personal style that is unmatched as she slays in custom-made outfits each time she steps out

The eloquent and affable television star, Natalie Fort has a second degree in business administration, media studies

One of Ghana's talented young female journalists, Natalie Fort was received with open arms at the EIB network after leaving Media General.

While this came as a surprise for many fans, Natalie, the confident and poised journalist has proven beyond reasonable doubt that it was the right career move.

Since assuming her new role, there has been two constant development in her life. Natalie has elevated her fashion sense as seen when she is hosting the Natalie Fort show or the News tonight every weekday.

Ghanaian news anchor, Natalie Fort dazzles in stunning red-carpet dresses. Source@realnataliefort

Secondly, the talented journalist, Natalie Fort has become a voice for the youth, as she delves into more relatable tops affecting the lives of ordinary Ghanaians. And we must also commend her social media presence as she updates her followers with newsworthy content and celebrity lifestyle.

1. Natalie Fort dazzles in a red dress

The media personality, Natalie Fort wore a red dress with the upper part designed to look like a 'tutu trend'. She wore red pointed heels as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

2. Natalie Fort rocks a see-through top and pencil skirt

The eloquent media personality wore a billowing black top paired with a figure-hugging skirt as her long curly hair cascaded around her shoulders.

3. Natalie Fort glows in a brocade fabric dress

Brocade is the latest fabric most Ghanaian designers are using for brides' wedding reception dresses and celebrity red carpet dresses as well. The bubbly Natalie Fort leaves us stunned in a gorgeous dress flaunting her designer bag.

4. Natalie Fort the golden girl

The GHOne network rising star, Natalie Fort leaves us breathless as she stuns in this custom-made dress. Natalie styled her looks with a purse owned by Nana Aba Anamoah for a class of luxury as she struts into those gorgeous heels.

5. Natalie Fort in thigh high dress

Natalie Fort for a great advocate for Sustainable development goal 13. She joins other advocates to plan and strategies in a one-hand gown.

