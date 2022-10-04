Ghanaian female musician Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca, is the real definition of an African beauty

The award-winning musician is always seen wearing makeup, but she doesn't shy away from flaunting her natural beauty on social media

38-year-old Becca has shared a beautiful selfie of herself without makeup proving that age is just a number

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Becca real name Rebecca Acheampong is a veteran in the music industry with over a decade of hit songs to her name.

The 2022 valedictorian from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Becca is living proof that some women especially our favorite celebrities age backless.

The mother-of-one has shared a photo of herself without makeup on Instagram and many of her three million followers can't stop admiring her.

In the beautiful photo, the 38-year-old was spotted wearing an off-shoulder African print dress flaunting her smooth skin and naturally trimmed eyebrows.

Ghanaian musician Becca looks beautiful in her no-makeup photo just as much as her glamorous look on the right. Source@becca

She wore a long straight hairstyle paired with a diamond necklace and gold earrings. Becca, the owner of a spa doesn't step out with her beautiful manicure as she flaunts her huge wedding ring.

Becca first gained recognition as a contestant on the second season of TV3's annual singing competition, Mentor. Becca has become a household name with her soul-touching songs and features from local and international artists from the African continent.

The African-woman hitmaker is among the few married celebrities who stay away from scandals and keeps her private life hidden from bloggers and paparazzi.

Becca is married to Nigerian business mogul Dr. Tobi and the celebrity duo always looks adorable on the red carpet.

