A beautiful Ghanaian model, Ms. Juu Boamah has joined the Lynx Entertainment Family. Ms. Juu Boamah has starred in a lot of music videos including Yaw Yogot featuring Kuame Eugene who is also signed to the record label.

She was also featured in the official music video of KiDi's hit song, Mon Bebe in 2021. Ms. Juu has worked with a lot of Ghanaian brands from hair manufacturing to cosmetic companies flaunting her skin and fashionable closet.

Prior to joining the Lynx Entertainment Family, the video vixen was a well know figure in the modeling industry noted for her beauty and unique fashion sense.

Ghanaian model and video vixen, Ms. Juu Boamah slays in gorgeous outfits. sikapa_ Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

Anytime she stands in front of the camera, Ms. Juu radiates beauty, classy and enviable glamorous as seen in the pictures culled from her Instagram page below.

1. Ms. Juu slays in a white two-piece outfit

White and black dresses are essential pieces every woman must own for an unprecedented event. The model with flawless skin flaunts her flat tummy in this halter neck top and flare skirt for this shoot.

3. Ms. Juu is giving us an African print style

Every celebrity whether they own a clothing line or not owns an African print collection in their closet. The young model, Ms. Juu paired this stunning print shirt with white high-waisted pants. She gave us awesome hairstyle tips similar to Marilyn Monroe.

4. Ms. Juu stuns in a pleated green dress

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication indeed. Ms. Juu looks elegant in a green pleated maxi dress. She styled her looks with a green purse and a long spiral curl hairstyle.

5. Ms. Juu glows in a two-piece outfit

The sassy model joins the celebrity two-piece outfit trend which has become a wardrobe staple in 2022. She looks stunning in a long sleeve floral top and matching shorts with pockets paired with high heels.

Source: YEN.com.gh