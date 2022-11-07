Ghanaian photo model and influencer Shugatiti caused a stir with her stunning photos on Instagram

The fashion influencer is known for sharing near-naked photos of herself on social media to amass followers

Shugatiti has launched two businesses since she rose to fame, and many of her blogger friends are promoting her services on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian photo model Shugatiti, born Serwaa Frimpong, rose to fame by posting revealing and revealing photos of herself on social media.

Over the years, Shugatiti has become a common name among many social media users as many popular blogs and websites continue to write about her as she continues to promote body positivity.

Ghanaian photo model Shugatiti looked stunning in these red-carpet dresses. Source@shugatiti

Source: Instagram

Occasionally, the curvy model tries to win over fashion lovers and enthusiasts with her magnificent looks. YEN.com.gh shares five times Shugatiti slayed in elegant dresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shugatiti looked regal in a red lace short dress. The puff sleeve dress with floral designs and a low neckline was styled with a short bob hairstyle.

The curvy businesswoman looked stunning in a gorgeous wrap dress while repeating her hairstyle. She wore mild makeup to complete her beautiful look.

The sensational actress gave us a breathtaking look with this blond hairstyle and red gown. The long-sleeve dress was designed with tassels and feathers for this fashion statement.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. The chief executive officer of the new food joint wore an elegant dress made with brocade fabric. She never disappoints with her face beat and hairstyle.

Shugatiti loves to flaunt her flawless body even when she wears long dresses. The social media sensation looked gorgeous in the floral lace gown while smiling for the camera.

Emefa Akosua Adeti is one of the most stylish GMB queens we have seen so far

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian television personality Emefa Akosua Adeti whose fashion sense is unmatched.

The 2012 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful reality show from Volta Region has taken over morning television with her beauty, style, and presentation.

Emefa is a businesswoman who owns a successful hair salon with many well-known Ghanaian celebrities as her clients.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh