Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, takes accessorizing seriously as she poses with expensive designer bags in all her Instagram posts

The multiple award-winning actress and entrepreneur never steps out with making a fashion statement, especially with her handbags

The chief executive officer of a creche school and a movie production house is among the few female stars in this bag collection

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is the real definition of slaying for a purpose. The serial entrepreneur is living the celebrity lifestyle and managing her businesses in different sectors.

Unlike her fellow actresses, Yvonne makes few public appearances in a year but regardless she makes stunning fashion statements on her social media pages.

Yvonne Nelson's favorite final touch to her styling has always been her handbag. As a collector and A-lister, she goes the extra mile to select wearable pieces she can pair with multiple looks.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson styles her look with expensive designer bags. source@yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh shares five times Yvonne Nelson posed with expensive designer bags.

Ghanaian actress and fashion influencer, Yvonne Nelson uses her social media pages to address current issues happening in the country while showing off her unique fashion sense. The business executive looked effortlessly chic in a green polka dot dress styled with red high heels and a Fendi bag while she stepped out.

The mother-of-one and chief executive officer of one of the prestigious creche schools in the Greater Accra Region looked classy in this black romper, sunglasses, and long hairstyle. She posed with a quality leather Louis Vuitton bag.

The A-lister actress looked regal in a beautiful African print dress. The gorgeous screen goddess wore elegant yellow mule scandals while holding her Balenciaga bag.

The serial entrepreneur and fashion influencer gave us awesome street vibes with this oversized red jacket paired with a green camisole. She styled her looks with an expensive Burberry side bag.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson looked sporty in the picture. She wore a black and white cotton sweater paired with black jeans and Adidas sneakers. Looking elegant in her naturally inspired long hairstyle, she was spotted holding a Christian Dior tote bag.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas invests in luxurious wigs

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas who has won over the internet with her collection of expensive wigs.

The multiple award-winning actress has a team of talented stylists who are always ready to glam her up for red-carpet events.

The top brand influencer for many International brands always becomes the center of attention at any event with her elegant looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh