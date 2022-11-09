The second runner-up for 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful reality show has been enstooled as a development warrior in her region

The twenty-year-old doctor of veterinary represented the Oti Region at the prestigious beauty pageant

Glory Efua Aiko Adade lost the crown, cash, and car to Tung-Teiya from the Northern Region of Ghana

The second runner-up for Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022, Glory AikoAdade has been enstooled at Development warrior in Oti Region.

The young veterinary doctor represented the Oti Region and won some awards while in the GMB house. AikoAdade who is passionate about fighting rabies gave the winner, Tung-Teiya Dunhamani a tough competition during the finale.

Some of her supporters were left disappointed when she didn't win and shared tears at the event grounds.

2022 GMB second runner-up, Aikoadade enstooled as a Development warrior in Oti Region. Source@aikoadade

Source: Instagram

Glory Efua Aiko Adade posted the video on her Instagram captioned;

It’s humbling to share that royalty has been perpetually conferred on me to officially position me as an agent of change, an emblem of positive influence, and a development ambassador for my people.

From this point forward, I will be identified with royalty as “Katɔisɛ Ɔkpãrogo Bonyi Iwola Aiko I” which means “The Development Warrior, Queen Sapient Aiko I”.✨✨

I deem it a greater call to responsibility. God bless you all for the support and grit to keep this vision going.

Many of her supporters have commented on the video.

queenteiya_gmb22

Congratulations bestie ❤️❤️❤️❤️. a plot of land for me

ceciliaakotoampaw

We are proud of you Queen Aiko indeed the glory of Oti is here ampaa

kenyensorita

Waaaaoooo congrat queen ❤️❤️❤️

vivygrey2

You deserve it queen Aikocongratulations

godwin.otu.3348

Congratulations to you #double queen

arhbynarhlebene

Queen already @aikoadade

evangelina.patience

Congratulations Queen Aiko well deserved ❤️

dianesikabrown

Woooow a beautiful queen and more congratulations dear..live long and rule for long

nhits_sleekfashion

Congratulations dear,we are so proud of you.

uncle_manuel1

Congratulations my indefatigable Aiko❤️...A Queen and more

