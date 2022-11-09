Ghana's Most Beautiful: AikoAdade Enstooled As Development Warrior In Oti Region
- The second runner-up for 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful reality show has been enstooled as a development warrior in her region
- The twenty-year-old doctor of veterinary represented the Oti Region at the prestigious beauty pageant
- Glory Efua Aiko Adade lost the crown, cash, and car to Tung-Teiya from the Northern Region of Ghana
The second runner-up for Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022, Glory AikoAdade has been enstooled at Development warrior in Oti Region.
The young veterinary doctor represented the Oti Region and won some awards while in the GMB house. AikoAdade who is passionate about fighting rabies gave the winner, Tung-Teiya Dunhamani a tough competition during the finale.
Some of her supporters were left disappointed when she didn't win and shared tears at the event grounds.
Sista Afia: Queen Solomon receives love from Ghanaian musicians as she poses in mermaid-themed gown on her birthday
Glory Efua Aiko Adade posted the video on her Instagram captioned;
It’s humbling to share that royalty has been perpetually conferred on me to officially position me as an agent of change, an emblem of positive influence, and a development ambassador for my people.
From this point forward, I will be identified with royalty as “Katɔisɛ Ɔkpãrogo Bonyi Iwola Aiko I” which means “The Development Warrior, Queen Sapient Aiko I”.✨✨
I deem it a greater call to responsibility. God bless you all for the support and grit to keep this vision going.
Many of her supporters have commented on the video.
queenteiya_gmb22
Congratulations bestie ❤️❤️❤️❤️. a plot of land for me
ceciliaakotoampaw
We are proud of you Queen Aiko indeed the glory of Oti is here ampaa
kenyensorita
Waaaaoooo congrat queen ❤️❤️❤️
vivygrey2
You deserve it queen Aikocongratulations
godwin.otu.3348
Congratulations to you #double queen
arhbynarhlebene
Queen already @aikoadade
evangelina.patience
Congratulations Queen Aiko well deserved ❤️
dianesikabrown
Woooow a beautiful queen and more congratulations dear..live long and rule for long
nhits_sleekfashion
Congratulations dear,we are so proud of you.
uncle_manuel1
Congratulations my indefatigable Aiko❤️...A Queen and more
