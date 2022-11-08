Sista Afia: Ghanaian Musician Is Serving Us Gothic Vibes With Black Shimmering Gown
- Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah Duncan Williams popularly called Sista Afia is a year older today
- The stylish influencer has won the hearts of Ghanaians with her unique fashion sense and back-to-back hit songs
- Sista Afia is among the top female celebrities who always set trends for her two million followers on Instagram
Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has shared some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday. The curvy female star looked breathtaking in a black gown giving us mermaid vibes.
The corseted gown flaunted her famous curves as she wore a piece of sparkling silver jewellery to complete her looks.
The twenty-eight-year-old wore a long curly hairstyle and complimented her looks with heavy makeup and matching hand gloves.
The Jeje hitmaker whose real name is Francisca Gawugah Duncan Williams, was born on 8 November 1993.
Sista Afia has featured a host of Ghanaian musicians, such as Medikal, Quamina MP, Shatta Wale, Kisa Kdei, and Kofi Kinata on various hit songs which have earned her eight nominations so far.
Ghanaian musicians have thronged under her Instagram post with lovely birthday wishes.
victorialebenee
Happy birthday gorgeous
s3fa_gh
Happy birthday queen
fameye_music
Blessings
nikkisamonas
❤️
vicamichaels
Happy blessed birthday. Nov borns rocks ❤️❤️❤️
Happy birthday queen Gods blessings on your life
kuamieugene
Happy Birthday My Dear Big Love
victoradere
Happy birthday Afia Jackson
cina_soul
Gorgeous girliee !! Happy Birthday mi looove. ❤️❤️❤️
queeneshun1
More of God's blessings, true and rich love and more cash. ❤️ HBD baddie.
ohemaawoyeje
Happy birthday Queen
ladyjaylives
Happy birthday my sweet sweet love
akuapem_poloo
Happy birthday beautiful Queen
andydostygh
Happy birthday babeeeeee!!!! God bless you so much
