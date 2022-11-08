Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah Duncan Williams popularly called Sista Afia is a year older today

The stylish influencer has won the hearts of Ghanaians with her unique fashion sense and back-to-back hit songs

Sista Afia is among the top female celebrities who always set trends for her two million followers on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has shared some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday. The curvy female star looked breathtaking in a black gown giving us mermaid vibes.

The corseted gown flaunted her famous curves as she wore a piece of sparkling silver jewellery to complete her looks.

The twenty-eight-year-old wore a long curly hairstyle and complimented her looks with heavy makeup and matching hand gloves.

The Jeje hitmaker whose real name is Francisca Gawugah Duncan Williams, was born on 8 November 1993.

Sista Afia has featured a host of Ghanaian musicians, such as Medikal, Quamina MP, Shatta Wale, Kisa Kdei, and Kofi Kinata on various hit songs which have earned her eight nominations so far.

Ghanaian musicians have thronged under her Instagram post with lovely birthday wishes.

victorialebenee

Happy birthday gorgeous

s3fa_gh

Happy birthday queen

fameye_music

Blessings

nikkisamonas

❤️

vicamichaels

Happy blessed birthday. Nov borns rocks ❤️❤️❤️

sarkodie

Happy birthday queen Gods blessings on your life

kuamieugene

Happy Birthday My Dear Big Love

victoradere

Happy birthday Afia Jackson

cina_soul

Gorgeous girliee !! Happy Birthday mi looove. ❤️❤️❤️

queeneshun1

More of God's blessings, true and rich love and more cash. ❤️ HBD baddie.

ohemaawoyeje

Happy birthday Queen

ladyjaylives

Happy birthday my sweet sweet love

akuapem_poloo

Happy birthday beautiful Queen

andydostygh

Happy birthday babeeeeee!!!! God bless you so much

