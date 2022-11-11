Ghanaian couple and their glam team have stepped up their fashion game with their pre-wedding and wedding ensemble

A lot of couples who wedded in 2022 announced their wedding on social media with exquisite photoshoots and romantic captions

2023 couples who are looking to trend with their pre-wedding photoshoot should check out these styles for inspiration

The era of wedding invitation cards is gradually fading out. With the introduction of social media platforms such as Instagram, couples and their glam team are flooding feeds with gorgeous pre-wedding photos.

A week or a few days ahead of the nuptials, Ghanaian couples work with fashion designers, makeup artists, and talented photographers and on rare occasions involve the wedding planner to organize a photo or video shoot.

Generally, couples who tied the knot in 2022 can be described as creative and fashionable with reference to their wedding wardrobe and fashion accessories.

YEN.com.gh shares 10 pre-wedding photos that went viral in 2022 on various social media platforms.

1. Ghanaian couple Roland and Edith are the perfect stylish couple

The bride looked magnificent in a green and black lace gown. She wore a black shoulder-level coiled hairstyle while smiling for the photoshoot. The highly fashionable groom wore an-all black suit styled with black designer shoes.

2. Ghanaian couple slay casually in designer brands

Beautiful Ghanaian lawyer Kukua Essifie and her heartthrob Kojo looked extremely happy in their stunning outfit ahead of the wedding day.

The talented lawyer wore a long sleeve shirt and white jeans while the groom wore a lace shirt with trousers and expensive shoes.

3. Bride-to-be Rebecca slays impeccably in a lemon green dress

Ghanaian bride-to-be Rebecca brightened our timelines with her beauty and high fashion sense. She was spotted in a corseted dress styled with a ponytail hairstyle.

The groom Correy wore a turtleneck sweatshirt, black jeans, and a black jacket to complete his look as he kissed her.

A happy bride with an infectious smile has won hearts with her simplicity. In a photo circulating online, the bride was pictured in a tank top and perfect-fit jeans while the groom wore a polo shirt and black jeans.

5. Ghanaian couple Maxwell and Angela serve us with gothic vibes in a black ensemble

The gorgeous bride Angela wore a sleeveless corseted gown flaunting her beautiful skin. The happy groom wore a custom-made suit styled with shiny shoes.

6. Ghanaian couple dazzle in an all-white outfit

Ghanaian couple Kofi and Sophia wore matching colors for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The bride-to-be wore a one-hand jumpsuit styled with a short natural hairstyle.

The groom wore a white shirt paired with white trousers as they cuddle during the shoot.

7. Ghanaian army personnel and his stylish bride

Ghanaian bride Marian invested a lot in her multiway wedding that trended on social media for the day. Ahead of the nuptials the madly in love bride looked gorgeous in a white top and long tulle shirt for the pre-wedding shoot.

8. Adorable Ghanaian rock matching tracksuit in elegant photos

The perfect duo wore a matching white top and grey tracksuit for their photoshoot. The handsome groom gave us awesome grooming tips and haircut while the bride wore a silky hairstyle.

9. Ghanaian couple slay in a red and black ensemble

Style defines your personality and this couple gave us a good impression of what to expect at their wedding.

The groom wore a red form-fitting dress styled with a beautiful hairstyle. The groom wore a black and white suit flaunting his expensive wristwatch.

10. Ghanaian couple wins over the Internet with their splendid photos

The bride wore a red carpet-inspired white gown styled with frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup. The groom looked dapper in a brown tailor-made suit with pockets and matching brown shoes for the photo shoot.

