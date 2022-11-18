A Ghanaian man has expressed optimism that with the gallant display from the Black Stars in the 2-0 victory against Switzerland, Portugal will be no match in the 2022 world cup game

Reacting to the Ghana-Switzerland match, the fan said Portuguese talisman, Ronaldo will have a quiet game when he meets the Black Stars

Netizens have shared varied opinions as some believe the team might not be able to pick all three points in their first group game

Following the victory of the Ghana Black stars in the friendly against Switzerland, Ghanaian football lovers and patriots have all commended the team for their gallant display.

Many have had their say on who impressed the most in Ghana’s final buildup match ahead of their first game at the Qatar World Cup.

Photo of Dede Ayew and a fan Photo credit @ GettyImages/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / Pulse Ghana/Tiktok

In a fan reaction, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of Pulse Ghana, one Ghanaian man heaped praises on the skipper of the side Andre Dede Ayew for his powerful performance in the match.

In the 45-second video, the man gave a special mention to Andre Ayew adding that he gave a man-of-the-match performance and was very instrumental in Ghana's victory.

“Dede Ayew has really impressed me with his performance today and I think that he was my man of the match in this game,” he said

He remarked that the performance by the team is enough indication that Ghana will beat Portugal in the first group game at the World Cup.

“I am very confident that we (Ghana) will beat Portugal by three goals to nil in our first group game. Ronaldo will pose no threat; in fact, he will cry on the day” he said nodding his head.

Ghanaians react to the performance of the team

Many netizens who the Ghana-Switzerland game have shared diverse opinions as to who was their man of the match.

For others, Dede Ayew per his performance yesterday comes nowhere the man of the match contender while others also agreed with the man that Portugal will taste defeat in the first group game

@OTEDOLA:

We go score Portugal wotowoto..

@Luckygirl:

My guy no watch de match..Dede Ayew s3n. He nearly said Thomas Partey saf@nanakofi_bony14:my guy,u no watch the ball

