Accra Hearts Of Oak player, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has an amazing fashion sense among his fellow local players

The attacking midfielder has a great love for trendy and classy sneakers as seen in most of his Instagram posts

Ghanaians have praised Daniel Afriyie Barnieh on social media for his outstanding performance against the Swiss team

Black Stars player Afriyie Barnieh has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his exceptional football skills and fashionable looks.

The Hearts Of Oak player who is one of two local players to join the twenty-six-man squad for Qatar 2022 has his signature haircut.

The forward spends some of his whooping salary on trendy sneakers and stylish clothes and expensive gadgets.

Black Stars player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh looks dapper in this collage. source@afriyiebdaniel

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of the new Black Stars player in trendy clothes.

1. Afriyie Barnieh rocks white apparel

The Black Stars player looked dapper in a short sleeve graphic print and matching shorts. He looked handsome in his natural looks. Afriyie wore an expensive silver necklace to match his brown leather native scandals.

2. Afriyie Barnieh wears white sneakers

The man of the moment, Afriyie Barnieh, wore a white long-sleeve shirt paired with blue-fitting trousers. He completed his looks with white trendy sneakers and an expensive gold watch as he posed beside his Veloster car.

3. Afriyie Barnieh in blue suit

The Hearts Of Oak Player attended the forty-sixth Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards in a blue one-button suit paired with a white turtleneck knitted shirt. He rocked his signature hairstyle to receive prestigious awards.

4. Afriyie Barnieh drips in a casual look

The twenty-one-year-old award-winning footballer looked simple and casual in a white plain tee shirt paired with turquoise green shorts as he stepped out to trim his hair.

5. Afriyie Barnieh sports black jeans

The outstanding Ghana premier league player gave us a casual and inexpensive look that his fans can easily recreate.

He wore a two-tone short sleeve shirt paired with black skinny jeans and white sneakers. He was pictured wearing a black backpack as he posed for this photo.

Thomas Partey, Dede Ayew, And Other Black Stars Players With Expensive Fashion Sense

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some members of the Ghana Black Star who have a keen sense of style and favor designer labels like Amiri and Christian Dior.

These talented Ghanaian athletes spend a percentage of their staggering earnings on designer jewelry and apparel so they may feel and look good off the field.

Some of these athletes represent prestigious fashion companies like Nike and Puma, who provide them with football equipment and sportswear.

