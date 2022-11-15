Some Ghanaian Black Star players have a high fashion sense for designer brands, from Amiri to Christian Dior

These skilful Ghanaian players spend a portion of their jaw-dropping figures on expensive jewellery and clothes to look and feel good outside the pitch

Some of these players are brand ambassadors for top fashion brands such as Nike and Puma, who supply them with football gear and activewear

Some of the fashionable Ghanaian professional players made it to the list of the twenty-six-man squad for the 2022 world cup in Qatar.

Twenty-four players out of the final squad named by Black Stars Coach Otto Addo play for different clubs outside the shores of Ghana with huge signing-on fees and high weekly and monthly salaries.

These high-ending players are signed on popular fashion brands where they model designer clothes and sneakers on and off the pitch in stylish photos. Others invest in priceless jewellery, customized designer brands, and expensive cars.

Mohammed Salisu, Kofi Kyere, and Thomas Partey look classy in this collage. Source@ salisu_sarki, kofikyere, thomaspartey5

Source: Instagram

As Ghana plays its first match against Portugal on November 24, 2022, YEN.com.gh shares photos of five Black Stars players in fashionable ensembles.

1. Kofi Kyere rocks a shiny jacket

Daniel-Kofi Kyere is a twenty-six-year-old professional player who plays for SC Freiburg in Germany.

The handsome midfielder has a high fashion sense for designer brands such as Champion, as he sports this trendy, expensive jacket paired with black trousers.

In this photo, he wore customized earrings and a bracelet while fidgeting with his phone.

2. Thomas Partey looks sporty in this look

The BBC African Sports Player of the year nominee Thomas Partey is one of the most stylish Ghanaian players abroad.

The Arsenal midfielder spends a small portion of his British pounds on original sneakers from top brand Christian Dior while enjoying his vacation in Marbella. He wore a dapper Christian Dior short sleeve shirt and black denim trousers to complete his looks.

3. Dede Ayew makes headlines in a white shirt

André Morgan Rami Ayew popularly called Dede Ayew is the captain of the Ghana Black Stars and plays as a winger for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd.

The skilful footballer wore a white long-sleeve shirt, designer trousers, and white sneakers.

4. Mohammed Kudus rocks a puma shirt

Twenty-two-year-old professional player Mohammed Kudus looked classy in the all-new puma fandom collection. The midfielder paired his white tee shirt with trendy trousers and a silver necklace.

5. Mohammed Salisu makes headlines with his looks

The center-back for Premier League club Southampton is a fashionista and loves to pair different designer brands to make a fashion statement.

He looks dapper in a black long sleeve Amiri sweater and ripped denim jeans. He completed his looks with trendy expensive sneakers and sunglasses.

