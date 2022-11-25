Young Ghanaian artist, Isreal Derrick Apeti, has become the talk of the town with his live paintings at weddings

The outstanding artist has come up with a brilliant concept of making couples extremely happy on their wedding day

Derrick's latest work captures a gorgeous bride and stylish groom sharing a passionate kiss at their wedding reception

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A talented artist Isreal Derrick Apeti is putting smiles on the faces of many Ghanaian couples with his surprise live painting.

Derrick captured a memorable screen during the wedding celebrations and paints an exact image on a canvas and presents it to the couple at the event grounds.

This is a great addition to the Ghanaian wedding trends and most of the couples who have received such artwork always beam with joy.

Happy couple Daniella and Solomon were presented with their stunning paint by Derrick. Source: @saventi.gh

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The bride Daniella glowed in a breathtaking gown

The bride's before and after makeup transformation video is exceptionally stunning. She wore an off-shoulder gown, the perfect choice of hairstyle to match her subtle makeup.

In an Instagram post by the event planner, they described the bride as a woman with a great personality.

It has been a beautiful journey since we started planning your nuptials about a year and some months ago. Daniella’s infectious smile and laughter will forever ring bells in our minds.

Solomon’s calm heart will always stay with us. Both of you have been amazing. We at Saventi have gained a new family of Zimbabweans. From The Culture to the Friendship to the Love shown. We pray for God’s Blessings On your journey. Wishing you all the goodies in marriage.

A Surprise Live Painting For Our Couple Daniella And Solomon

The young Ghanaian artist won the hearts of the couple and weddings guest as he presented the final artwork. In the video, he painted Daniella and Solomon sharing a passionate kiss at the white wedding.

Live painting at Ghanaian Chef Felix and Wendy's lavish wedding

Derrick was present at the wedding of Felix, a member of the Menscook catering company. He captured a lovely moment where the bride and groom stepped on the dance floor for their first couple's dance.

The bride Wendy looked ravishing in his white gown by top fashion designer, Sima Brew.

Archbishop Duncan Williams And Dag Heward Mills Bless Bishop Titi-Ofei's Son's At Lavish Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the top Ghanaian ministers of God, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Dag Heward Mills, who were present at the son of Bishop Titi-lavish Ofei's wedding.

Kevin and Edith looked ethereal in their kaftan and kente during the customary ritual last week.

Numerous dignitaries attended the engagement event, which featured a demonstration of culture and traditions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh