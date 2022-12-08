The chief executive officer of Reggie Makeover Regina Ama Dumah revealed how an online prayer session has promoted her business

The talented and hardworking entrepreneur shared her business details in the comments session during a live Facebook prayer session

In an Instagram post, Regina shared a video of the lovely bride who wore three beautiful dresses for her nuptials

Talented Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist Regina Ama Dumah has revealed how she was about to secure a new client through a Facebook Live prayer session called Alpha hour.

The beautiful bride Edith, also a follower of Alpha Hour, dazzled in a beautiful kente gown by emerging fashion designer Reve Gh.

The curvy bride looked stunning in her coiled hairstyle and flawless face beat by Regina, the chief executive officer of Reggie Makeovers.

Reggies Makeovers shares photos of the new bride on Instagram. source: @reggies_makevers

In an Instagram post, the award-winning makeup artist Regina wrote,

Meet my beautiful #reggiestered bride

She located my brand on the prayer platform called ALPHA HOUR on Facebook after I wrote a comment about my business under the live prayer session.

How amazing!!! @rev_elvis_agyemang

Reggies Makeovers' Instagram post. source: @reggies_makeovers

Some social media users have commented on Reggie Makeovers' post admiring the beauty of the gorgeous bride

delsandres

Everyday with God is everyday in victory

lydiaesenam

God has done it ooooo

glow_up_studiox

Proud AlpharianEdith fo) dei we Dey bi ooopretty bride good work

inkandbows

She’s beautiful and graceful

calmrina_

Everyday with God is everyday in victory.

herbedazzle

Proud Alpharian .God bless you

The young entrepreneur is the founder of the seed bride initiative where a group of wedding vendors comes together to sponsor a traditional wedding and lavish reception party for the lucky couple.

