Some Ghanaian actresses like Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, and others set fashion trends throughout the year.

These famous female celebrities left their followers stunned with their before and after makeup videos and photos

Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown made headlines with their smooth face after sharing their no-makeup videos

Some female celebrities like Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown shared a lot of beautiful content on social media from their designer bags to hairstyle and makeup sessions.

They turned up at every event looking glammed up beating their previous style records. YEN.com.gh shares photos and videos of Ghanaian celebrities to follow in 2023 for exceptional makeup tips.

Ghanaian actresses Fella Makafui, Lydia Forson and Emelia Brobbey look beautiful in this collage. sources: @fellamakafui @emeliabrobbey @lydiaforson

1. Jackie Appiah looks elegant in green kimono

The top actress Jackie Appiah wore a white camisole and a green camisole as she rocked her long frontal hairstyle.

The flawless makeup face beat was done by Chelsea Blaq famous for her makeup techniques. The mother of one styled her look with a yellow designer bag as she posed for the camera.

2. Yvonne Okoro rocks a Versace couture jumpsuit for her birthday shoot

Award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro made headlines with her elegant look for their birthday shoot. She made a great comeback on social media with this effortlessly chic makeup look and blond hairstyle.

3. Lydia Forson is serving us with gothic vibes for her birthday shoot

Top Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur left us stunned with her gorgeous hairstyle as smooth face beat for her birthday shoot.

Lydia Forson styled her look with a black see-through lace gown for her birthday shoot.

4. Emelia Brobbey looks regal in braids

Kumawood actress and television presenter Emelia Brobbey broke the internet with this flawless look. She gave us the perfect hairstyle inspiration, pieces of jewelry, and ultimately white dress style inspiration.

5. Nana Ama McBrown flaunts smooth skin in a see-through lace dress

Kumawood actress and television show host Nana Ama McBrown looked splendid as she rocked a white lace dress for her show.

The forty-five year and her glam team have impressed us with gorgeous looks throughout the year.

6. Fella Makafui looks awesome in this photo

Yolo star and beauty entrepreneur Fella Makafui looked stunning in this portrait to promote her makeup line.

AMG Medikal's wife flaunted her smooth melanin skin in this iconic photo.

7. Berla Mundi looks classy and chic in a purple dress

Award-winning media personality Berla Mundi who has been tagged as Ghana's Oprah Winfrey looked ravishing in a long-sleeve purple dress and bouncy frontal hairstyle.

She looked radiant with her flawless face beat and elegant pieces of jewelry to complete her looks.

8. Naa Ashorkor looks ethereal in an elegant dress

Screen diva and media personality Naa Ashorkor dazzled in a custom-made lace dress. The hardworking mother looked lovely in her pony hairstyle and smooth makeup.

9. Joselyn Dumas look slays in a black leather dress

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas made headlines at the Global Citizen Festival with her breathtaking look.

She wore a leather corseted dress that flaunted her curves. The halter neck dress was styled with blond hairstyle and beautiful makeup.

