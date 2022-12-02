Choosing the right makeup artist who seamlessly blends your skin tone can be daunting for brides-to-be

It is always advisable to work for a professional makeup artist who understands your concept

Why not work with bridal makeup artists with a long list of politicians and celebrities as clients to guarantee outstanding results on your wedding day?

Booking the perfect bridal makeup artist is essential, just like choosing the style of your wedding gown. The makeup artist plays a pivotal role in the overall beauty of the bride.

From politicians to celebrities, most of their flawless red carpet and wedding guests' makeup looks are created by renowned makeup artists.

These outstanding makeup artists are also available for brides looking for a unique and smooth face beat that enhances their beauty.

Talented makeup artists, Marfoa Acheampong and Valerie Lawson and Anita Sefa Boakye, a 2021 bride. source: @ghanabeautyawards @anitasefaadinkra

1. Martina of Face Mechanic

The talented graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has won several beauty awards. She is a professional and versatile makeup artist in Ghana now.

2. Valerie Lawson of mzl4wson

Ghanaian makeup artist Valerie O Lawson is well-known for her work in both the bridal and commercial industries.

She is also the creator of the brand Contours by Valerie and the Ghanaian artistic director for the American cosmetics giant Maybelline New York.

Valerie has worked with clients like the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, Raychel, the pretty wife of business mogul Kojo Jones and Anita Sefa Boakye.

3. Marfoa Acheampong of Touch Makeup Artistry

Marfoa Acheampong won the 2022 Makeup Artist of the year at the just-ended Ghana Beauty Awards.

She has a long list of celebrity clients including Claudia Lumor of Glitz Magazine and Glitz style awards, Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, and Gospel musician Piesie Esther among others.

4. Abigail Owusu Ansah of Faceville beauty

Abigail Owusu Ansah won the overall bridal makeup artist at the recently held Ghana Beauty Awards. She is the makeup artist behind some of Berla Mundi's iconic makeup looks.

5. Andy .K. Sagoe of ask_mua

Andy is one of the rising male makeup artists in the female-dominated industry. He received nominations for his outstanding skills and professionalism based on testimonies from clients. Some of his celebrity clients include Ghanaian musician Mzvee.

