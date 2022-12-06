Despite the difficulties with single motherhood, some women have triumphed over the challenges to make it seem easy

These women are accomplished with successful careers who balance their work in different fields with raising their children

Nana Aba Anamoah, Jackie Appiah, and three other women are among single Ghanaian moms with flourishing careers

"Being a single mom is twice the work, twice the stress and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love, and twice the pride.''

Despite the difficulties with single parenthood, some women make it seem easy as they successfully balance motherhood and work.

These hardworking women do the heavy lifting of raising their kids with strength and courage while excelling in their chosen careers. They've triumphed over the turbulence of single motherhood and the challenges in their field of work to achieve laudable milestones.

Aside from being successful single moms, some of these women have become an inspiration and point of reference in their careers. Single Ghanaian mothers who defeated the odds to excel in their respective fields are present in media, business, the entertainment sector, among others.

These women are a force to reckon with and a fountain of motivation for defying the social stigma and challenges of single motherhood. Nana Aba Anamoah, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Mzbel are a few accomplished Ghanaian single moms with successful careers in media, business, and/or music.

With experience spanning over a decade in the movie sector, Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Nelson have made their mark in the film industry.

YEN.com.gh spotlights these five Ghanaian moms with flourishing careers below:

1. Nana Aba Anamoah:

The media colossus is a household name. From her days at TV3 Ghana and now the General Manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah has imprinted her name and made her mark in Ghana's media. She makes headlines for her benevolence towards the deprive and for speaking truth to power.

Until her resignation from TV3, she presented the news and hosted top shows, including The Divas Show. She is also an ambassador for women's football and a member of the Women's Premier League committee in Ghana. The media personality is a single mom of one.

2. Jackie Appiah:

The multiple award-winning movie personality is a single mom of one. Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian whose works as an A-list actress have earned her several awards and nominations. She won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

The single mom was once married but divorced and is doing very well for herself and her son. Aside from her career as an actress, she is known for her kind deeds towards the needy. Jackie Appiah has several businesses and owns a magnificent mansion in Trassaco Estate in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

3. Yvonne Nelson:

Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer, and entrepreneur. She's starred in several movies, including House of Gold, Any Other Monday, In April, and Swings.

The celebrated actress is a single mom who owns the Just Like MaMa Daycare at the East Legon in Accra. Yvonne Nelson is a single mom with successful career and business.

4. Afia Schwarzenegger:

The controversial actress and media personality is a headliner who frequently makes the news. She formerly hosted Okay FM's morning show 'Yewo Krom' and UTV Ghana's 'Kokooko' shows.

Born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Afia Schwarzenegger ventured into a new sachet water business in 2021. She is a mother of twins and the adoptive mom of a girl. Although she is no longer working with any media house, Afia Schwar is actively visible in the media space as media personality.

5. Mzbel:

Known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, Mzbel is the last of seven female children. The veteran singer worked in media before venturing and making music a full-time career. Her hit song titled 16 Years is one of the most notable songs of her music career.

The musician recently released a new single titled Asibolanga, which has revived her brand as a musician. Aside from music, the singer owns a restaurant and other businesses.

